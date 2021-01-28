 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Your kids will never be late for school again in Merc’s GLS 580

Driving impressions 8 hours ago

One classy large SUV with heaps of oomph under the bonnet.

Jaco van der Merwe
28 Jan 2021
08:13:09 AM
PREMIUM!
Your kids will never be late for school again in Merc’s GLS 580

Mercedes-Benz GLS 580

When it comes to SUVs, the larger offerings often take a back seat to the booming trend towards compact and more affordable options in equal amounts of sales and popularity. But just because they sell more of the smaller versions doesn’t mean carmakers have neglected their bigger models. In fact, motorists blessed enough to afford one of the big daddies are more spoilt for choice than they have ever been. One of these is the Mercedes-Benz GLS, a car the manufacturer refers to as “the S-Class of SUVs” for obvious reasons. It slots in above the GLE and is a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Mercedes-Benz reimagines GLA as all-electric EQA 20.1.2021
Mercedes-AMG prices red-hot four-cylinder A35 and A45 S models 28.8.2020
Beating the spies: Mercedes-Benz officially reveals all-new SL 27.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.