New Lexus IS: Japanese luxury enough to rival German duo?

Bittersweet. That is the best way to describe the facelifted Lexus IS.

Sweet because the sports sedan is simply stunning from the outside, plush and technology-laden inside, safe as a house and excellent value for money.

Bitter because its only available in hybrid configuration, which is not going to help it lure buyers away from its more meaty internal combustion engine rivals.

The flagship Lexus IS 300h F Sport we recently had on test features a four-cylinder, 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 133 kW of power and 221 Nm of torque. Combined with its electric contribution, there is a total of 164kW on tap, which is sent to the rear wheels via CVT.

Tipping the scales at a fairly weighty 1 735kg, the Lexus IS 300h F Sport’s claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint time is 8.9 seconds with a top whack of 200km/h. A number that does not bode well in a direct comparison with its rivals from Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

German rivals

In terms of price, the R935 200 Lexus 300h F Sport’s closest competitors are the R925 500 BMW 330d M Sport and R927 100 Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line. Comparing them isn’t quite comparing apples to apples, but in terms of size and prize and the fact that all three feature aesthetic sports finishes, they qualify for a direct comparison.

In terms of performance though, both Germans will leave the Japanese sedan choking in their fumes when the light turns green.

The C300 is powered by a four-cylinder, 2.0-litre, turbo petrol engine which produces 190kW of power, a number that goes up to 200kW with electric boost, and 370Nm of torque. Mercedes claims a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.

The numbers produced by the 330d’s 3.0-litre, straight-six, turbo diesel engine look even better. This powerplant generates 195kW/580Nm which is said to get the sedan from 0 to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds with a top whack of 250km/h.

In stark contrast to the Lexus IS 300h F Sport’s CVT, the German duo’s urge is also helped along by state-of-the-art automatic transmissions; 9G-tronic in the Mercedes-Benz and eight-speed Sport Steptronic in the BMW.

A weighty matter

They are also lighter. The 1 480kg C300 quite a considerable 255kg and 70kg in the case of the 1 665kg 330d.

In environmental terms, the Lexus IS 300h F Sport is kinder to Mother Earth with an emission rating of 122g/km. Although its claimed fuel consumption of 5.2L/100km isn’t really a dramatic improvement on the 330d’s 5.5L/100km and C300’s 6.9L/100km.

The Lexus IS 300h F Sport features 19-inch alloy wheels.

In real life terms, we could only manage a fuel consumption average of 7.2L/100km in the Lexus, though we didn’t attempt to drive it economically. What it does show is that if you intend on pushing the 300h F Sport harder, you’ll use more petrol than electricity, which will not make it cheaper to run than something running solely on fuel.

A lot of work has gone into the updated Lexus IS in terms of drive dynamics. Serious chassis and suspension upgrades ensure enhanced steering response and cornering ability. But as refined as the drive itself is, and with the option of five drive modes, you can’t help thinking how this package would have performed with more urge.

Silence is golden

Cruising around in city traffic is a pleasure with the low noise levels associated with a Lexus making the cabin a serene haven of sorts, pleading for a violin solo over the sound system.

At lower speeds, when the car solely runs on the battery, you really can’t hear anything but the wheels making contact with the tarmac. But when you do step on it and every bit of the internal combustion part of the drivetrain is called upon, the engine noise does become very apparent, not helped at all by the trigger-happy CVT.

To be fair, the powertrain is just about the only specification where the Germans are ahead in an overall comparison with the Lexus 300h F Sport. The Japanese sedan features as standard specification such an embarrassment of riches that were you to choose them as optional extras on the BMW and Mercedes-Benz, it would hike each’s price by a few hundred thousand rand.

Even though the German pair include the visual enhancements that come with the respective M Sport and AMG Line monikers, the Lexus still manages to outshine their standard 18-inch wheels with a set of 19-inch rims that forms part of the F Sport package.

Superior Lexus craftsmanship

Once inside, apart from the trademark sublime Lexus finishing, which in the case of our test car features white leather and satin chrome, the standard set of specifications is impressive.

Starting with 10 airbags, compared to the Merc’s seven and BMW’s six, the Lexus is packed to the brim.

Japanese craftsmanship at its finest.

Safety features like lane keeping assist, daytime/night-time pedestrian detection plus daytime cyclist detection, rear cross-traffic alert+brake, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and surround view parking camera, which are all optional extras on the C300 and 330d, come standard on the Lexus.

The Lexus edges further ahead with standard creature comforts like heated and ventilated front seats, electric lumbar support on driver’s seat and premium 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

The scales are also tipped in favour of the Lexus IS 300h F Sport when it comes to after sales offering. The Lexus comes standard with a seven-year/105 000km service plan and warranty, while both the C300 and 330d are sold with a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

Conclusion

The Lexus IS might have a sporting chance when a thinking buyer shopping around in this price bracket starts doing the comparisons. But already trailing the two local favourites before the update, the hybrid configuration is not going to help its cause against BMW and Mercedes-Benz in Mzansi’s badge-mad market. And that is quite sad, because the Lexus 300h F Sport is damn fine car.

