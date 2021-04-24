Mark Jones
Road Test Editor
4 minute read
24 Apr 2021
8:35 am
Motoring
Motoring

BMW M3 Competition lives up to the hype

Mark Jones

Wild boy racer of before now offers best of both worlds.

Controversial looks aside, the new BMW M3 Competition is still fast
There has been so much hype around the styling of the new G80 BMW M3, many have forgotten that this car is about going fast! On paper it has all the right credentials, which is as to be expected for an M Competition spec car, but does it deliver when it counts? And this is on the road, or more specifically, our test track. [caption id="attachment_2479315" align="alignnone" width="1200"] M3 Competition rides as standard on 19-inch alloy wheels at the front[/caption] This is how the numbers stack up. The 3.0-litre straight-six engine that runs two turbochargers produces a full 375 kW...

