Andre de Kock
Motorsport Editor
4 minute read
21 Apr 2021
8:35 am
Premium
Premium | Road tests

Kia Picanto X-Line: Good value with a spring in its step

Andre de Kock

Cosmetic upgrades make little hatch even more appealing.

Picanto X-Line is all about aesthetics with an SUV inspired look
  This writer always marvels at how much bull celebrities can spew forth when interviewed during lifestyle programmes on television, radio or in print. Whether musicians, writers, clothes designers, athletes or actors, they often make their successes seem like a given. They carefully do not mentioning years of unrewarded struggle, rejected manuscripts, unsuccessful auditions and fruitless job interviews. They also generally omit the fact that blind luck, and being at the right place at the right time, often heralded their big break. Fair enough, but here is the bit that I will never understand. Always, always, the interviewer will ask:...

