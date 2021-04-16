Suzuki Swift shows its medal once again

“With hindsight” is a frequently used term the Cambridge Dictionary defines as, “to understand an event or situation only after it has happened”. It is a term that applies rather well to the Suzuki Swift when the Japanese brand decided to return to South Africa on it accord and separate from General Motors in 2008. Sourced from the same plant in Esztergom, Hungary as the European version, the Swift had its sights set on the tough-nut-to-crack that is the local market B-segment headed at the time, and still today, by the Volkswagen Polo. Good looks, lots of spec and...

“With hindsight” is a frequently used term the Cambridge Dictionary defines as, “to understand an event or situation only after it has happened”. It is a term that applies rather well to the Suzuki Swift when the Japanese brand decided to return to South Africa on it accord and separate from General Motors in 2008.

Sourced from the same plant in Esztergom, Hungary as the European version, the Swift had its sights set on the tough-nut-to-crack that is the local market B-segment headed at the time, and still today, by the Volkswagen Polo. Good looks, lots of spec and a perky 1.5-litre engine, the Swift was a winner from the off, but expectedly, never managed to worry the Polo in spite of seeing off a number of other rivals.

It was the same story with the second generation introduced in 2014, now sourced from the Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, India. Again, sales were good and the price right, but the notion of the Swift wanting a slice of the premium segment pie still come as something of a head scratcher considering the rival it was facing.

RELATED: Suzuki Swift revealed after meet with surgeon’s knife

For the current third generation introduced in 2018, Suzuki opted for a different approach. Drop the price by removing a few features without skimping on quality or the traits the previous two Swifts become known for; in effect a B-segment offering for upper A-segment money.

As risky as this sounded, the method worked to a tee as the Swift has become a runway success with sales seldom below 500 units a month and easily within the top 15 best sellers month after month as it helped Suzuki’s sales soar to a record 2 000 units a month in October last year.

A poster for “cheap is not always nasty”, the Swift underwent a subtle update this month with the local media launch in Johannesburg this week offering the first chance to experience Suzuki’s original local success story.

On the outside, the Hamamatsu’s tyke receives a new front bumper on all models, full plastic wheel covers on the entry-level GA, front fog lamps on the mid-spec GL and top-spec GLX as well as polished 15-inch alloy wheels on the latter only.

The GL and GLX are also the only derivatives to come with the option of three two-tone colours in addition to the seven mono-tune hues; Midnight Blue Pearl contrasted by a white roof and Arctic White Pearl and Fire Red headed by a white roof.

On the launch, we managed to sample only the GLX, the sole model equipped with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system plus a reverse camera, but no longer the lone beneficiary of rear parking sensors as these are now standard on the GA and GL. Like the Baleno, all models now get Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) as standard.

The short 53 km route around Midrand and Randburg took in a mix of city and highway driving which highlighted a number of the Swift’s attributes misses. Boasting a supple and comfortable ride, the tactile feel of the materials is solid and classy considering the price. What’s more, the steering is light and the five-speed manual gearbox slick and a joy to use.

Rowing through the ‘box is something that will be required more often than not though as the unchanged normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, unsurprisingly at altitude, needs to be worked in order extract its full 61kW/112Nm, especially when the terrain gets hilly. Buyers averse to shifting themselves can opt for the optional five-speed automated manual (AMT) on the GL and GLX, which now features Hill Start Assist as standard.

As minor as they, the updates to the Suzuki Swift only build on what was an already accomplished package. While the powerunit is likely to remain the biggest the point of content with Suzuki ruling out availability of the 1.0 Boosterjet engine due to costs, the Swift remains true to the ethos of being accomplished without making a fuss about itself. Basic with a lot of substance and doing what it says on the tin, it still remains a deal hard to ignore.

PRICING

Swift 1.2 GA – R180 900

Swift 1.2 GL – R199 900

Swift 1.2 GL AMT – R214 900

Swift 1.2 GLX – R218 900

Swift 1.2 GLX AMT – R234 900