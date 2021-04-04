Mark Jones
Road Test Editor
2 minute read
4 Apr 2021
8:40 am
Premium
Premium | Road tests

Ford Ranger 2.2 XL Sport has inside lane on Toyota Hilux

Mark Jones

This double cab bakkie offers the best bang for your buck.

Ford Ranger XL Sport
  When you are shopping closer to the entry level point of a segment, then price, and price versus spec becomes a massive consideration. And here Ford has trumped Toyota’s Hilux with their new Ranger 2.2 XL Sport double cab offering. Toyota recently updated their Hilux range, and did away with the entry level SRX grade and now start from Raider spec. And while this new entry level model offers more kit than the outgoing SRX, it also comes in more expensive at a starting price of R531 600 versus the Ranger 2.2 XL Sport that starts at R485 900....

Read more on these topics