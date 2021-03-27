 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mercedes-AMG E63 S one sledge hammer of a sedan

Road tests 3 hours ago

Never be late for a board meeting with supercar-like performance.

Mark Jones
27 Mar 2021
09:05:45 AM
PREMIUM!
Mercedes-AMG E63 S one sledge hammer of a sedan

Mercedes-AMG E63 S ready to pound Gerotek

Mercedes-AMG’s E63 S sledge hammer of a sedan has been given a little midlife nip and tuck in the styling department, while also receiving a few technical updates. These I will tell you about in a moment or two. What hasn’t changed, and nor should it on a pukka AMG car, is the stonking 4.0-litre V8 running a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers. Power and torque remain unchanged at 450kW/850Nm. And what this translates into on the road I will cover in a bit more detail after the “boring” stuff is out the way. ALSO SEE: Mercedes-AMG gives surprise second glimpse of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Merc E300 Cabriolet: Gentleman that hands you the seat belt 22.3.2021
New Mercedes-Benz SL teased again in a winter wonderland 12.3.2021
C45 favoured above C53 for new entry-level Mercedes-AMG C-Class 3.3.2021


EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dirco verifying reports that South African was killed in Mozambique insurgent attacks

local soccer OPINION: Empty stadiums suck the soul out of football

Multimedia In pictures: 365 days of lockdown

State Capture Zuma lashes Zondo bid to ‘put his physical body behind prison doors’

State Capture Moyane had brief to restructure Sars, dismantle its units, Zondo hears


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.