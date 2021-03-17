Peugeot 2008: Sexy Frenchman more than just a flirt

Motoring Correspondent

Modern compact SUV has serious staying power despite little annoyances.

Peugeot’s 2008 is one sexy Frenchman, but as expected, he has a few annoying quirks!

I am going to tell you what I think of Peugeot’s updated compact SUV, in my words, and in my way, but it is going to come off as a piece out of one of those Mills & Boon novels that were sort of the paperback version of Cosmopolitan magazine back in the day.

Let us start with the body. I mean just look at this 2008, it is right up there in terms of being considered a handsome car. Chiselled features that come in the form of a straight grille, carved muscular bonnet, and signature claw LED lights, dual exhaust pipes and diamond cut alloy wheels. Absolutely no complaints from me here in this department!

On the inside, you are greeted by what is one of the most modern looking interiors I have seem, and the 3D i-Cockpit put all the vital information you need right in front of you. Well, sort of! Because of the placement of the steering wheel relevant to the instrument cluster, I could never quite get my seating position in the right place to have comfort and see what I needed to see in front of me.

I guess one could say that this is a typically man thing. On the inside there are all these good things going on, but you really must wriggle and manoeuvre around to get the best out of them. I am sure if you moved in permanently with this Frenchman, you would figure out what suits you best.

This annoying little issue is made up for by the variety of storage spaces on board, from the traditional door pockets and the glove box, there is also space under the front centre armrest and more in front of the gear lever and at the bottom of the centre console. So, you can keep all your girly stuff with you at all times when you are out and about.

Maybe what is the most important thing, is that in that centre console you will also find a very convenient induction charging pad / area. And when you open it up, it can hold your smartphone.

Moving on from the eye candy and clever stuff, it is time to see if the show matches the go. Now don’t be dismissive, this is Mills & Boons remember.

The Peugeot 2008 only comes with a compact 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, but this engine is turbocharged and produces a decent 96 kW of power that is driven through an exceptionally smooth shifting six-speed automatic gearbox. So, don’t be fooled, this guy knows how to use what he has, and he does so effortlessly. You will be impressed.

Of course, a complete package like this does not come cheap, the 2008 1.2 GT-Line retails for R479 900, but this does include a three year/60 000 km service plan and five year/100 000 km warranty.

So, despite the odd quirk, there are a few brilliant reasons to maybe keep him around for a few years!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.