New BMW G 310 R a breath of fresh air

With its appearance five years ago, the G 310 R opened up the world of BMW Motorrad’s Dynamic Roadster. Now though, the German marque has introduced it with a number of changes.

Providing motivation, the 313 cc single-cylinder engine has been retained with its outputs still standing at 25 kW at 9 500 rpm and torque at 28 Nm delivered at 7 500 rpm. Most of the changes though are in the aesthetic department namely a new LED headlight with three functions, an adjustable clutch lever and a new brake lever that sits closer to the handlebar.

A Titanium Grey Metallic paint finish for the footrest plate, alternator cover, rear grab handle and coolant pump cover round the updates off, along with blue detailing on Polar White finished models and a red R graphic on Limestone Metallic models fitted with the Sport package. Sales of the G 310 R kicks-off from the first quarter of next year with pricing to be confirmed later.

