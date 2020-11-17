The wait for new BMW R nineT almost over

When BMW Motorrad presented the R nineT in 2013, it was more than just a roadster modelled on a classic archetype.

A short time later, the R nineT spawned a series of special edition derivatives; the Urban G/S designed to pay tribute to the R 80 G/S introduced in 1980, the R nineT Pure envisioned as a no-frills roadster and the R nineT Scrambler designed from the onset as a bike for the purist. Now though, BMW has introduced a slew of updates to the R nineT range both on the equipment front and in the power department.

Specification-wise, the ABS Pro system with Dynamic Brake Control has been added, along with new shock absorbers and two modes; Rain and Road. Also new is a single dial cluster, standard LED headlight and a first time USB charging socket. Model specific touches include a Dyna mode on the R nineT and R nineT Pure and a Dirt setting on the Scrambler and Urban G/S with Dynamic Traction Control being a separate option on all. A further cost extra is the Comfort Package, which consists of cruise control and heated handle bar grips.

On the power front, the stalwart boxer engine has been revised with a new cylinder head and inner cooling fans to produce 80 kW at 7250 rpm torque remaining unchanged at 116 Nm at 6000 rpm. The updates are rounded off by an Edition 40 Years GS version of the Urban G/S that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the R100 GS. Pricing for it, as well as the R nineT range, will only be announced closer to the local launch date next year.

