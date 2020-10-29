New BMW R 18 cruises into South Africa

“Like no other motorcycle before” it is how BMW describes its R 18, “both technically and in terms of design style. The most powerful boxer-powered bike ever made, the two-cylinder engine has a displacement of 1 802 cc and produces 67 kW at 4 750 rpm and 158 Nm of torque with 150 Nm being between 2 000 to 4 000 rpm.

Featuring a telescopic fork and a directly mounted central suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring load, the former has a tube diameter of 49 mm with the front suspension’s travel being rated at 120 mm and the rear at 90 mm. Braking come courtesy of a twin disc brake setup at the front and a single disc brake at the rear with both featuring a four-piston fixed caliper design.

In addition to its laid-back style persona, as indicated by the footrests, the R 18 comes with three riding modes; Rain, Roll and Rock, as well as stability control, Hill Start Control and engine drag torque control.

Priced at R319 900, the R 18 will exclusively be offered in First Edition guise which sees it coming as standard with chrome detailing, First Edition badging, white pinstriping and an all black bodywork. As ever though, a range of personalised accessories can fitted as cost options.

