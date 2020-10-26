BMW R 1250 GS offers more sophistication and off-road innovative

BMW GS models are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2020 and BMW Motorrad is presenting the new R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure just in time for this.

The legendary two-cylinder boxer engine ensures a superior drive. It still has a displacement of 1254 cc with 100 kW of power plus BMW’s ShiftCam varying valve control timing and valve lift system Munich claims “provides superior power across the entire speed range”, in addition to “outstanding consumption and emission values”. Optionally, both can be equipped with the Pro riding mode system that allows for the selection of a number of settings, while the enduro developed ABS Pro system comes as standard.

The Hill Start Control drive-off assistant is standard in both and enables stopping and starting when going uphill. Fitted as standard with LED headlights, BMW’s adaptive headlight system is available as an option with both also having 12 volt power socket and USB port as standard. A front and rear seat heater can be fitted as a cost option, while official accessories include an adjustable handlebar and footrests.

The R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure will be available in South Africa from the second quarter of 2021 with pricing to be announced closer to the launch date.

