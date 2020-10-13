BMW M 1000 RR: From the track to the road

BMW Motorrad introduced the M vehicle strategy at the end of 2018 for motorcycles and has been offering M optional equipment and M performance parts ever since. With the new M 1000 RR though, the first Motorrad M model based on the S 1000 RR, has just been revealed.

The M RR uses a water-cooled four-cylinder in-line engine based on the RR power train with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift that has been modified comprehensively. It achieves its peak output of 156 kW at 14 500 rpm. The maximum torque of 113 Nm is applied at 11 000 rpm.

In addition to a maximum speed increased to 15 100 rpm, the M RR’s engine has extensive technical optimisations such as new two-ring forged pistons, adapted combustion chambers, compression increased to 13.5, longer and lighter titanium connecting rods, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry, as well as optimisations on camshafts and intake area, plus a new lightweight exhaust system made of titanium.

The aerodynamics were a decisive point in the technical specifications for development work of the newcomer. In addition to a maximum speed that is as high as possible and absolutely necessary for winning races, there was another objective in the technical specifications of the M RR: to establish the best possible contact of the wheels with the road.

The M winglets on the trim front, which were developed during intensive testing on the race track and in the BMW Group’s wind tunnel and are made of clear-coat carbon, take this into account as they produce aerodynamic downforce and thus additional wheel loads according to the speed. The additional wheel load on the front wheel counteracts wheelie inclination, traction control regulates less, more driving power is converted into acceleration and the rider achieves faster lap times.

The chassis is based on the RR with the bridge frame made of aluminium at its centrepiece. It has an optimised upside-down fork as well as a revised central spring strut with blue spring and Full Floater Pro kinematics. The primary objective of the chassis design was to achieve the best possible lap times on the racetrack. It istherefore uncompromisingly designed for the racetrack, but also convinces with qualities for country roads.

The instrument cluster has the same basic design as the RR and has an M start animation. As part of the optional equipment, an activation code can be used to provide comprehensive data material for the use of the M GPS lap trigger and M GPS data logger via the OBD interface of the instrument cluster.

In addition to the M GPS lap trigger software and the corresponding activation code, the optional M Competition Package also includes the M milled parts package, the M carbon package as well as a silver 220 g lighter swinging arm, the friction-optimised, maintenance-free and DLC-coated M Endurance chain and the passenger package including tail-hump cover. The M 1000 RR will be available in South Africa from the first quarter of 2021.

