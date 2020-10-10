Biking With Bones 10.10.2020 08:14 am

Adventure with the new Honda Africa Twin

Motoring Correspondent
2020 Honda Quest

South Africa’s natural beauty await participants.

In a post-Covid world, what’s better than getting back out into nature? The experience of riding a brand new 2020 Honda Africa Twin of course, with the possibility of winning this ultimate adventure bike.

The finalists for the Honda Africa Quest battled through Quest Bootcamp in March; only to have the event postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With intense anticipation the 14 finalists will be stepping aboard the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100Ls in Springbok this November to compete for the grand prize as winners of Honda Quest True Adventure 2020.

Iconic, beautiful, and often challenging terrain of the Western and Northern Cape; namely Namaqua, Bushmanland, Kamieskroon, Cederberg and Richtersveld will host the finalists on this ultimate adventure ride. Quest will kick off on 6 November, with the winner’s ceremony taking place on 13 November.

