Going off-road with BMW’s G 310 GS

Extremely compact, robust, and highly versatile in design, it immediately established itself as a genuine BMW GS – especially for newcomers. Four years after its debut, BMW Motorrad now presents the new BMW G 310 GS.

The heart of the GS is still the 313 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves, two overhead camshafts and electronic fuel injection. The cylinder inclination to the rear and the cylinder head rotated by 180 degrees with intake at the front and exhaust at the rear remain the design characteristics.

This arrangement follows the logic of optimal combustion air ducting and results in a particularly compact bike architecture. With an output of 25 kW at 9 500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7 500 rpm, the single-cylinder engine is the ideal partner for dynamic motorcycling pleasure.

For use in the G 310 GS, the engine has been equipped with electromotive throttle controller and now offers an even more sensitive throttle response. Automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine. The self-boosting anti-hopping clutch is also new. It reduces engine drag torque and provides a significant increase in driving safety. It also offers significantly reduced operating forces at the clutch lever.

Whereas the GS was already equipped with brake lights in LED technology, the newcomer has full-LED headlights and LED indicators. Both, the clutch lever, and the handbrake lever are now adjustable in four stages. It thus now provides ergonomic benefits. Stage 3 of the brake lever adjustment corresponds to the grip width until now. In the 1st position the brake lever is 6mm closer to the handlebar.

GS is a promise at BMW Motorrad. It stands for absolute functionality, reliability, and robustness. Accordingly, the G 310 GS can be recognised at first glance as a genuine BMW GS. With its characteristic windscreen, high front fender, striking flyline and short, high rear end, it has the main elements of the larger R 1250 GS.

In addition to the typical GS colours in white with the basic colour plain polar white and tank side panels in grey, the new G 310 GS’ frame can be painted red and Kyanit blue metallic for the tank centre cover. As for the “40 Years GS” edition, however, the GS is based on the R 100 GS and therefore gets cosmic black and yellow graphics on the tank panels.

To find out more about this model and other BMW Motorrad models, visit bmw-motorrad.co.za

