Formula E heading for the Cape: What you need to know

Last week, Cape Town announced that it will host a round of the FIA Formula E World Championship in February next year. It will be the first official World Championship single-seater race in Mzansi since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

Motorsport followers in general have a somewhat jaundiced view of electrically powered motorsport. The reasons are simple. Conventional motorsport involves really noisy cars or motorcycles charging around circuits while dispersing eye-watering, noxious petrol, methanol or Castrol oil fumes. The smell of racing fuel is intoxicating and the sound of a bellowing V8 dragster, a shrieking V12 Ferrari F1 or an eardrum-ripping, stratospherically high revving two-stroke motorcycle orgasmic.

All very politically incorrect and socially irresponsible, yet adored by millions the world over. The mere thought of race cars with hardly any sound seemed like heresy when it arrived in 2011.

From the beginning, Formula E played out in front of large crowds, and motor manufacturers – knowing electrical cars are the future – grabbed the opportunity to showcase their latest technology to their next generation of customers.

If you haven’t been following the world of electric racing, here is what you need to know:

Target Market

Formula E continues to grow apace as the only single-seater race series outside of Formula One to boast world championship status. And, its organisers could not care less what dyed in the wool old enthusiasts think of their car format.

Their show is meant for younger people – cell phone addicts and computer junkies. They do not want to travel to a racetrack far from home, pay for admission, endure eardrum-punishing noises and try to keep track of long races.

Hence, in 2011 FIA President Jean Todt and Spanish business mogul Alejandro Agag came up with the concept of city-based electric car racing. It was a compelling idea – with zero carbon emissions, the cars would be welcome in city centres.

Thus, Formula E attracts many incidental spectators, who happen to be in the city, wander across to see what the fuss is about, and get to witness live motorsport for the first time. Conventional circuit racing would have zero chance of attracting those people.

Who are the host cities?

The South African round will be one of 12, held in a wide variety of countries between the end of January and the middle of August. Cape Town apart, host cities for next year’s title chase will include Rome, Berlin, London, New York, Monaco, Vancouver, Mexico City and Seoul.

Temporary tracks are erected with the assistance of the involved city. How long are the races? Races are be short – today, with the series’ latest Generation 2 cars, drivers tackle a 45-minute plus one lap format.

Manufacturers

Involved car makers currently include Porsche, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Mahindra and Nissan.

The hardware

The current Spark-Dallara SRT05e car has an electric motor power output of 250 kW, weighs in at 800 kg, including the driver, and boasts a theoretical top speed of 280 km/h. We say “theoretical” because inner city race tracks are designed with utmost spectator safety in mind, which precludes long straights and high top speeds.

The Spark-Dallara has a Hewland sequential gearbox, runs on 18-inch Michelin all-weather treaded tyres and the chassis has the same halo, plus T-shaped safety cage as found in Formula One, Two and Three cars.

Next year’s third-generation Formula E car will have 300 kW of power. The chassis will be built by Spark Racing Technology, Williams Advanced Engineering will supply the battery and Hankook will bring all-weather tyres to the party.

Gaming element

To keep the new attendees happy, Formula E has added computer game aspects to the show – like “Attack Mode” where drivers can receive an additional 25 kW of power by driving through a designated area of the circuit off the racing line. It worked.

Pace Car

As to be expected, the pace car also has zero emissions and is none other than an electric Mini.