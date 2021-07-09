Lexus UX now solely hybrid motivated

Charl Bosch

UX has been one of Lexus' best-sellers and now does without non-hybrid assistance.

Lexus has streamlined the UX range by withdrawing the non-hybrid 200 models and leaving the 250h derivatives as the sole variants in the local line-up.

Following the same approach as the IS, and in-line with the brand’s focus on offering mostly hybrid models locally, the culling of the 200 EX and F Sport leaves the UX range comprising two models, the 250h EX priced at R719 600 and the SE that retails from R795 800.

Lexus UX 250h SE rear

The removal of the mentioned petrol models has however not resulted in any changes to the specification sheet of either EX or SE with both still featuring the Lexus Drive Mode Select system with three modes; Eco, Normal and Sport, satellite navigation and folding heated electric mirrors to name but a few.

Reserved for the SE is Lexus’ Safety Sense system comprising Auto High Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Crash Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist and Lane Keep Assist.

Lexus UX 250h SE interior

The status quo is also unchanged underneath the bonnet where the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine teams up with an electric motor to produce a combined 135 kW that results in a top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 4.5 L/100 km with drive going to the front wheels via a CVT.

Included in the mentioned sticker prices is a seven year/105 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.