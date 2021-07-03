Mark Jones
Road Test Editor
5 minute read
3 Jul 2021
8:00 am
Motoring
Motoring | Motoring News | Premium

Ford Ranger FX4 cleverer than Toyota Hilux

Mark Jones

Smart features include starting the bakkie from your mobile app to warm up the cabin on chilly winter mornings.

Ranger FX4 will do off-roading smartly.
Remember those ads where the boy bragged that that dad's Toyota Hilux was "tougherer"? Well now it's a case of the Ford Ranger being cleverer. It’s month three with our long-term Ford Ranger FX4 and we get to brag how much smarter our bakkie is than a Hilux, Volkswagen Amarok, Isuzu D-Max or any other bakkie you might own for that matter.       You see, the FX4 features something called FordPass Connect and it’s not just on our Ranger, all new XL, XLS, XLT, Wildtrak and Ranger Raptor models now come this clever little app. Let me tell...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Finally out: Forbidden-for-South Africa Ford Maverick revealed
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

What She Said: Ford EcoSport Black - he pretty, but he slow!
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Jeep Gladiator outside Ford factory a Bronco bakkie confirmation?
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Ford starts teasing all-new Maverick as hybrid details leak
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago