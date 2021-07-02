WHAT SHE SAID: Mercedes-Benz GLB a cacophony of colour

Long before I even started the engine of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 250, I was mesmerised to the extent of a cartoon character whose eyes go into that familiar hypnotic swirl. The car’s interior was made up of the most extraordinary combination of materials and colours I have seen outside the MTV show Pimp my Ride. If you can appreciate the fact that not every girl is the same and that some prefer a more elaborate selection of colour, then this GLB is definitely for you. And great thing is, contrary to popular belief, the Germans actually do have a sense...

For starters, the Mercedes-Benz GLB we had on test’s seats, door linings, centre console lid and palm rest for the infotainment operating system were all clad in Bahia brown leather with very distinctive orange stitching. The upper dash and soft touch upper door panels was lined in the more traditional black leather and white stitching.

The dash and door panels feature walnut wooden panels with a good dash of gloss piano black and brushed chrome inserts, while the lower door panels and dash elements are made up of harder black plastic.

In turn, the GLB’s steering wheel is covering in matt black leather and also features brushed chrome and gloss piano black inserts around the button controls. To top off this strange kaleidoscope was my seven-year-old daughter’s friendly request to change the ambient lighting to bright purple. I just couldn’t resist her request to see this cacophony of colour with my very own eyes!

I guess the orange lining around the optional five-spoke, 20-inch rims sticking out like a sore thumb on an otherwise very Mercedes-esque Mountain Grey metallic paint backdrop presented an early clue as what to expect on the inside.

Before we run out of space, I guess I should just tell you that the GLB, still fairly new locally, is a SUV positioned between the smaller GLA and bigger GLC. It is slightly differentiated from it’s siblings by the fact that it’s also available as a seven-seater and that the front styling kinds of hints on a mini-GWagen. Kind of cute actually.

The GLB 250 is powered by a four-cylinder, 2.0-litre turbo engine which produces a generous 165kW/350Nm and is mated to 8G-DCT transmission. With the base model not featuring Mercedes’ 4Matic four-wheel-drive system, the twist is sent to the front wheels only.

We thoroughly enjoyed the week-long drive during which the car was mostly utilised as mom’s taxi, its intended purpose. It has more than power, handled pretty well and you definitely feel like you are driving a Mercedes-Benz.

The asking price of R839 760 might sound rather high, but is worth it when considering the GLB offers so much more space and power over its 1.3-litre turbo GLA sibling. Not to mention the various colours on offer.

I remember an advertisement for blended whisky saying that life’s too short to only drink single malts. I guess the same rings true for this GLB. Life is way too short not to go totally bling on your colour selection.