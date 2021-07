Before we can start analysing the Mitsubishi Xpander, we first need to take a closer look at exactly where it fits into the local motoring landscape. Officially labelled as an MPV or multi-purpose vehicle, the Xpander is a seven-seater that was rolled out in South Africa for the time in early June. Globally, it’s been around since 2016 and proven to be a popular choice in Asia. Locally, it will come up against the segment leader in the Toyota Avanza, the Suzuki Ertiga and the Honda BR-V. The local seven-seater MPV segment might not be the biggest and far from...

Fair game

Over the first five months of 2021, an average of 524 Avanzas, BR-Vs and Ertigas were sold in total every month. There are no surprises as to who leads the race, as South Africa’s most-loved car badge make up more than half of this total. The other 45% is divided between Suzuki and Honda, with Suzuki holding the slight edge by selling a monthly average of 125 Ertigas.

What is very interesting about the BR-V, is that it is Honda’s best local seller by a country mile. Out of the 1 460 passenger cars that Honda has sold from January to May, 543 were BR-Vs, which equates to a staggering 37% of its total sales.

Chasing market share

Mitsubishi sold 807 passenger cars in total over the first five months of the year, which comes to an average of 161 per month. If the Japanese carmaker can manage to grab a mere 10% share of the seven-seater MPV segment, it will equate to selling 52 additional cars per month. This will mean an increase of over 30% in sales, a number that makes good reading in any language.

We got to drive the Xpander in automatic guise in the only trim level on offer, which is priced at R319 995. It costs R299 995 for the manual version.

It’s fair to say the Mitsubishi Xpander isn’t the most exciting thing on four wheels, but then again, that is not what seven-seater MPVs are built for. These cars are all about space and the utilisation of it along the value it offers. And the Xpander ticks all those boxes.

Expressive styling

The Xpander does stand out from its rivals in terms of exterior styling. Featuring Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield Design with prominent black central area, the carmaker describes the newcomer as a vehicle that combines the versatility of a MPV with the rugged and sporty looks of an SUV.

The theme continues along the sides with a noticeable 205 mm ground clearance, flared fenders and 16-inch alloys on the automatic derivative, while L-shaped illuminated taillights extend into the tailgate.

Similar to its rivals, the Xpander doesn’t set out to a powerhouse. It rather strives to strike a balance between value and enough grunt to move its cargo.

The Xpander is powered by a 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that sends 77kW/141Nm to the front wheels via the mentioned four-speed automatic transmission.

Not an automatic choice

In our opinion, the auto gearbox is probably the Xpander’s biggest drawback. While the engine’s power output is decent, you will be forgiven for thinking it’s a CVT at play. The box goes gear-hunting as soon as you need more urge which results in the monotonous whine most often associated with a CVT.

We did not to transport seven adults, but I’m willing to bet my house on the assumption that the five-speed manual version would be your best bet for this exercise. The Xpander features a 45-litre fuel tank and we averaged around 8L/100 km over the course of the test, which is par for the course.

Space galore

The cabin can most definitely seat seven adults in comfort in terms of head- and legroom, as suggested by the Xpander’s generous dimensions. Measuring 4 475mm in length it is the longest, with a width of 1 750 mm it is the widest and at a height of 1 700 mm it is also the highest offering in the segment.

The third row of seats can fold completely flat to increase cargo space, while both the second and third rows seats have a 60/40 split. Both the second and third rows have access to 120-volt power sockets, ample drinks holders and hideaway storage compartments under the seats, while occupants in the rear also have the benefit of an overheard manual air-conditioning vent. Access to the third row of seats is also fairly decent with the second row folded forward.

Stitched up over fake thread

The Xpander doesn’t features hordes of creature comforts for the driver. It does have a tilt and telescopic multifunction steering wheel with Bluetooth voice control, multi-information display, reserve camera that displays on the Sony infotainment screen and cooled compartment for drink in the centre console.

Albeit fairly humble, the overall finishing is decent. What we didn’t like about it though, was the upper plastics on the dash featuring a moulded stitched leather look. In our opinion, if it’s not actual material and thread, don’t try and make it look like it is.

Safety features on the Xpander include reinforced body constructor with side impact bars, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Conclusion

Overall, the Xpander does what it says on the box despite its less than desirable automatic transmission. It offers good value for money and its aggressive styling makes it stand out from its rivals. The Xpander comes with a two year/30 000 km service plan and three year/100 000 km warranty.