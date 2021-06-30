Clearer picture as Opel reveals more of new Astra

Charl Bosch

Eleventh generation Astra will herald a number of model firsts.

Having commenced the official teaser campaign earlier this month, Opel has released a series of more detailed depictions of the all-new Astra currently in the final phase of development.

The first Astra since the nameplate’s founding by UK sister brand Vauxhall in 1979 for the Kadett D not to be made with any input from former parent General Motors, the eleventh generation, known internally as the Astra L, will switch to Stellantis’ EMP2 platform also used by the new Peugeot 308.

Already confirmed to be the latest recipient of the Opel Vizor and Compass as part of Rüsselsheim’s “Bold and Pure” styling language, the provided images of the still heavily disguised model mostly shows the new headlights, sections of the grille and a deep lower air intake with the rear facia largely unable to decipher as a result of the yellow-and-black masking.

Said to have undergone testing in temperatures below -30 oC in Lapland and at Opel’s high-speed Dudenhofen Test Centre outside Frankfurt, the Astra, which Opel claims is on course to debut on time “within the next few weeks”, will also be the first equipped with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with the German marque further stating that extensive work had gone into the chassis and suspension in order for it to “handle safely and consistently, regardless of the surface”.

RELATED: It begins: Opel starts teasing all-new Astra

“On the one hand, our sophisticated and dynamic design ensures that occupants will always feel safe, even at high speeds on the motorway. On the other, it offers plenty of comfort – even on poor road surfaces – for a relaxed driving experience,” Head of Vehicle Dynamics Andreas Holl said.

Aside from the chassis, Opel also provided a first glimpse of the Astra’s interior which, while still covered under layers of draping, will feature the new Pure Panel digital instrument cluster and infotainment system that debuted on the Mokka.

As evident by the picture, the Astra will get a unique to model steering wheel and unlike the 308, the option of a manual gearbox.

Engine options will otherwise be shared with the 308 and in addition to the plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which will reportedly lead to the revival of an OPC with as much as 221 kW and all-wheel-drive, the Astra L will continue to offer a line-up of turbocharged petrol and diesel units with an all-electric along the lines of the Corsa-e and Mokka-e also possible.

As is known by now, production will take place in Rüsselsheim for the first time with sales anticipated to start towards the end of this year. While unconfirmed for South Africa at present, expect the Astra to make its unveiling on local shores next year if approved.