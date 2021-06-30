Record setting Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo blasts into South Africa

Charl Bosch

Output of the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 has been raised to 471kW/850Nm.

Porsche has completed the Cayenne line-up by unveiling the new Turbo GT that recently became the fastest SUV to round the Nürburgring.

Only available in Coupe form, the Turbo GT sits 17 mm closer to the ground than the equivalent Cayenne Coupe Turbo and receives a series of other upgrades comprising a stiffer three-chamber air suspension, revised Dynamic Chassis Control system, recalibrated Porsche Torque Vectoring to accommodate more torque and the standard fitting of the Porsche Ceramic Composite Braking system.

Riding on model specific 22-inch GT Design alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres, and further boasting an adapted rear-axle steering system, sharper steering and carbon fibre exterior trim, Porsche has also fitted the Turbo GT with larger front air intakes on either side of the GT front apron, enlarged black wheel arches, a centrally mounted titanium sport exhaust system and a new extendable rear spoiler that measures 25 mm longer than on the Turbo.

Inside, the Turbo GT comes standard with Alcantara GT seats with the fronts sporting electric adjustability as well as Turbo GT embroidered headrests and Neodyme or Arctic Grey stitching, black inlays, the GT steering wheel with yellow 12 o’clock and Porsche’s latest Communication Management system that has been upgraded to accommodate not only new software, but also Android Auto with Apple CarPlay having already been standard.

The highlight of the Turbo GT though resides underneath the bonnet where Porsche has tweaked the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that resulted in the mentioned Nürburgring record of seven minutes 38.9 seconds.

Paired to a faster shifting eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, the Turbo GT produces 67kW/80Nm more than the Turbo for an output of 471kW/850Nm, which Porsche claims translates to a top speed of 300 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, six tenths faster than the Turbo.

Confirmed for South Africa from the end of this year, the Turbo GT slots-in above not only the Cayenne Coupe Turbo, but also the Turbo S E-Hybrid with a price tag of R3 350 000 that includes a three year/100 000 km Driveplan.