Confirmed: Mercedes-Benz CLE spied ahead of 2023 reveal

Charl Bosch

As indicated last year, the CLE will replace the C-Class and E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models.

Mercedes-Benz’s previously rumoured replacement for the C-Class and E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models, the CLE, has been pictured undergoing testing ahead of its world reveal in 2023.

A model that has remained largely under wraps since reports first emerged last year, Britain’s Auto Express has now captured the newcomer that will reportedly follow the same approach as the BMW 4 Series by differing outwardly from the C-Class and E-Class rather than being identical sans for the soft-top roof and two doors.

Spied as a cabriolet, the CLE carries over the canvas roof from the outgoing C-Class Cabriolet and while little else is known at present, what is expected is the use of the MRA2 platform used by the new W206 C-Class and S-Class with the same choice of mild-hybrid petrol and possibly also diesel engines.

Like with the C-Class, the CLE could spawn an AMG model powered by the electrically assisted 2.0-litre M139 turbo engine that will produce a reported 480 kW in the forthcoming C63. If approved, expect the CLE to adopt the CLE 63 moniker with drive going to all four wheels.

As it will replace the E-Class however, the publication reports that the CLE could come with a choice of electrically assisted six-cylinder engines similar to the S-Class instead of being a four-cylinder affair like the C-Class. At present though, this is purely speculative.

Despite being two years away, chances are that more images and details will be divulged in the form of leaks over the coming months.