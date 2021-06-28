BMW infuses Mzansi Edition flavour into 3 Series

Charl Bosch

Like with the X3, the Mzansi Edition brings a number of cosmetic tweaks to the 3 Series.

BMW has expanded the limited edition Mzansi moniker from the locally built X3 introduced last month, to the model that preceded it, the now imported 3 Series.

Like the X3, the 3 Series Mzansi Edition mainly receives a number of cosmetic add-ons normally not offered as standard on models equipped with the ever popular M Sport package.

This includes the gloss M Shadow Line pack, a gloss black front splitter with carbon inserts, a gloss black finish and LED lighting for the kidney grilles, red M Sport brake calipers, carbon mirror caps, high gloss black door sills, a carbon boot spoiler, black chrome exhaust outlets and 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

Less dramatic is the interior which comes as standard with a glass sunroof, the 64 colour ambient lighting package, M branded seatbelt, Alcantara/sensatec faux leather seats and the BMW Live Professional Cockpit made up of the 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system with 7.0 operating system as well as the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Unlike the X3, the 3 Series Mzansi Edition will be offered on the 318i, 320i and 320d with no added power or torque. This means outputs stay at 115kW/250Nm for the former, 135kW/300Nm for the 320i and 140kW/400Nm for the latter. All units are once again paired to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, albeit with the sports ratios plus paddle shifters.

Now available, the BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition offers a choice of five colours; Alpine White, Portimao Blue, Mineral White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Mineral Grey Metallic.

Pricing

318i Mzansi Edition – R831 524

320i Mzansi Edition – R863 692

320d Mzansi Edition – R908 126