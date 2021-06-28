Motoring
BMW infuses Mzansi Edition flavour into 3 Series

Charl Bosch

Like with the X3, the Mzansi Edition brings a number of cosmetic tweaks to the 3 Series.

M Sport comes standard along with the otherwise optional black 19-inch alloy wheels, front splitter and gloss black kidney grille.

BMW has expanded the limited edition Mzansi moniker from the locally built X3 introduced last month, to the model that preceded it, the now imported 3 Series.

Like the X3, the 3 Series Mzansi Edition mainly receives a number of cosmetic add-ons normally not offered as standard on models equipped with the ever popular M Sport package.

RELATED: Homegrown Mzansi Edition joins locally build BMW X3 range

This includes the gloss M Shadow Line pack, a gloss black front splitter with carbon inserts, a gloss black finish and LED lighting for the kidney grilles, red M Sport brake calipers, carbon mirror caps, high gloss black door sills, a carbon boot spoiler, black chrome exhaust outlets and 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

Less dramatic is the interior which comes as standard with a glass sunroof, the 64 colour ambient lighting package, M branded seatbelt, Alcantara/sensatec faux leather seats and the BMW Live Professional Cockpit made up of the 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment system with 7.0 operating system as well as the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition

Carbon boot spoiler contrasts the black exhaust outlets and faux diffuser.

Unlike the X3, the 3 Series Mzansi Edition will be offered on the 318i, 320i and 320d with no added power or torque. This means outputs stay at 115kW/250Nm for the former, 135kW/300Nm for the 320i and 140kW/400Nm for the latter. All units are once again paired to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, albeit with the sports ratios plus paddle shifters.

Now available, the BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition offers a choice of five colours; Alpine White, Portimao Blue, Mineral White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Mineral Grey Metallic.

Pricing

318i Mzansi Edition – R831 524

320i Mzansi Edition – R863 692

320d Mzansi Edition – R908 126

