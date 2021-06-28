Iconic Toyota Coaster returns as mass hauling Sprinter rival

Charl Bosch

Coaster provides seating for 23 including the driver.

One of its oldest global nameplates not seen on local shores since the first generation over 40 years ago, Toyota has reintroduced the Coaster bus to South Africa as rival for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Volkswagen Crafter.

Currently in its fourth generation that premiered back in 2017, the Coaster replaces the converted Hino 300-series bus models as well as the 16-seat Quantum with total seating of 23 including the driver, and choice of a single colour, white.

Measuring 6 690 mm in overall length with the wheelbase rated at 3 935 mm, width at 2 080 mm and height at 2 635 mm, the Coaster derives motivation from a Hino made 4.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine whose 100kW/353Nm is routed to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of specification, the Coaster rides as standard on 17-inch steel wheels in addition to the following:

dual front airbags;

four-speaker sound system;

ABS with EBD and Brake Assist;

audio system with Bluetooth and USB;

tilt adjustable steering column;

in-car Wi-Fi with complimentary 15 GB data bundle;

TFT instrument cluster display

Offered solely in long wheelbase guise, the Coaster carries a sticker price of R899 900 which includes a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a six service/90 000 km service plan.