WATCH: We take proudly SA sports car GSM Dart for a spin

South African motorsport has a rich heritage, not the least of which includes the birth of a unique, locally made built GSM Dart all of 61 years ago.

The GSM Dart was a lightweight sports car produced locally between 1959 and 1964. It was built by Glass Sport Motors, a company founded by Bob van Niekerk and Willie Meissner in Cape Town in 1958.

Meissner established GSM after he discovered glassfibre reinforced plastic manufacturing during a visit to England. The technology was new at the time and had not reached South Africa yet. It enabled GSM to create uniquely designed bodywork for their two-seater car, which they decided to name the Dart.

To this day, car enthusiasts see the GSM Dart as one of the most beautiful classic sports cars ever, with its rear fins its most remarkable feature. The original car’s standard suspension included transverse leaf springs at the front and individual coil springs to the rear – advanced, at the time.

The glassfibre body was bolted on a steel ladder frame, and the whole car weighed in at around 600kg.

The Dart was, over the years of its manufacture, fitted with Ford’s 100E four-cylinder engine in 997 cc and later 1500 cc form, plus the Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1300cc four-cylinder unit. In Britain, the car boasted the 1.1-litre Hillman Imp engine.

Being light, compact and simple to work on, it was inevitable that the GSM Dart would become a race car. That tradition has endured to this day, with the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria boasting four Darts in its Pre-1966 Little Giants category. Three are powered by 1750 cc Alfa Romeo engines, and the other one by a 1500 cc Ford .

To this day, they are light, compact and they handle well. To this day they are nothing short of beautiful. For more information on the GSM Dart, click here.