Suzuki Vitara Brezza: what you need to know from A to Z

Japanese carmaker’s compact SUV offers good value for money and has already established itself as a popular choice among South African buyers.

Since its launch in February, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza has quickly established itself as the Japanese carmaker’s third best local seller behind the Swift and S-Presso.

A top specced Vitara Brezza GLX auto has been part of The Citizen’s long-term fleet since April and it is easy to see why this compact SUV has become so popular in South Africa too after its runaway success in India.

Following the Vitara Brezza’s introduction, our comprehensive driving impression as well as economy run, we have taken to the alphabet to bring you a complete guide to all the car’s features. And there are so many of them, we could have almost filled another set!

Here is our A to Z of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

A – Airbags: The Suzuki Vitara Brezza GLX Auto comes standard with two airbags, one for the driver and one for the passenger.

B – Brakes: ABS (anti-lock brake system), EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and BA (brake assist) are standard.

C – Commands on steering wheel: Both the audio system and Bluetooth connected devices, as well as cruise control can be accessed on the GLX’s leather-covered steering wheel.

D – Dimensions: The Vitara Brezza’s ground clearance is 198mm, while it is 3 995mm long, 1 790mm wide and 1 640mm high. The wheelbase measures 2 500mm.

E – Electric windows: Both the Vitara Brezza’s front and rear windows are electronically operated.

F – Front lamps: In GLX guise, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes standard with automatic LED front headlights and LED fog lamps.

G – Glove box cooling: The Vitara Brezza has two glove boxes; a traditional lower one and an upper one which has an internal air-conditioning vent to help keep your chocolates from melting.

H – Height-adjustable driver’s seat: This handy feature is standard across the range.

I – Inverted U-shape lower grille: This has become the signature of Suzuki’s SUV offerings and is rounded off by a silver lower skidplate on the GLX.

J – Juice: Suzuki claims combined consumption figures of 6.2 litres per 100km. On our test car, we achieve around 7L/100km in the city, while one civilised open road trip of 326km has yielded a brilliant return of 5.4L/100km. This will enable the Vitara Brezza to cover over 800km on one 48-litre tank!

K – Kilowatts: The four-cylinder, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces a maximum of 77kW of power available at 6 000rpm, and 138Nm of torque at 4 400rpm, which is sent to the front wheels.

L – Locking: The Suzuki Vitara Brezza GLX derivatives feature remote central locking, keyless entry and push-button start.

M – Mirrors that fold: Electric foldable side-mirrors which turn signal is standard across the range.

N – New generation infotainment: Standard across the range is an SLDA Radio with smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and reverse camera

O – Options. GLX derivatives offer the option of two-tone colour options. These are Sizzling Red with a Midnight Black roof, Granite Grey with an Autumn Orange roof and Torque Blue with a Midnight Black roof.

P – Pricing: The Suzuki Vitara Brezza GLX Auto is priced at R309 900 which includes a four-year/60 000km service plan and five-year/200 000km mechanical warranty. Service intervals are 15 000km or one year.

Q – Quad-speed: In automatic guise, the Vitara Brezza is equipped with four-speed transmission.

R – Rain-sensing auto wipers: This feature is standard on the GLX.

S – Safety: Apart from the airbags and brakes, additional safety features include the strong and light Total Effective Control Technology structure, pre-tensioner and force limiter seatbelts and ISOFIX child anchorage.

T – 12v volt accessory socket: This feature in the rear will come in handy when passengers want to charge their mobile devices.

U – Unladen weight: The Vitara Brezza tips the scale at 1 130kg.

V – Volume: Space available in the boot is 328 litres.

W – Wheels: The GLX runs on 16-inch Machined Polished alloy rims clad in 215/60 R16 rubberware.

X – The differentiator between the base model GL and the top spec GLX model. Apart from numerous additional features, GLX derivates also feature grade-specific exterior and interior trim.

Y – Yellow: One of five colours available as meter illumination on the instrument cluster, with the others being red, blue, orange and white.

