Mark Jones
Road Test Editor
4 minute read
25 Jun 2021
8:02 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Road tests

Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Coupe worthy rivals for BMW and Merc

Mark Jones

Ingolstadt's latest high-performance offerings might not top the time sheets anymore, but the overall packaging makes for serious good value compared to rivals.

Audi RS 4 Avant in Tango Red.
Audi SA did a mostly static, VIP customer, RS launch event just a few months ago, where they unveiled a host of new or refreshed models. I recently got to spend some seat time in two of these high-performance siblings from Ingolstadt, the Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Coupe. Seat time of course means that I just didn’t get to look at them. I got to drive them. I would love to say that I ran them through our road test program, but with shortened test drive slots, it was impossible to secure track time and have a...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Audi reveals more of new drift-happy 294 kW RS3
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

Audi R8 guaranteed to make a statement in any language
6 days ago
6 days ago
PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

Sporty Audi S5 Coupe just what the doctor ordered
1 week ago
1 week ago

MOTORING NEWS

Intentional tease? New Audi RS3 previewed with no fanfare
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago