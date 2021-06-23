Motoring
Motoring | Motorsport
Andre de Kock
Motorsport Editor
1 minute read
23 Jun 2021
3:12 pm

PICS: 2021 Zwartkops Passion for Speed in colour

Andre de Kock

Three days of racing attracted over 360 entries.

Sarel van der Merwe (Ford Galaxie) and Jeffrey Kruger (Mercury Comet) waged a no holds barred fight in Saturday’s second race for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars.

This past weekend’s Passion for Speed at the Zwartkops Raceway produced more than 360 entries, to ensure three days of sheer circuit racing magic.

The enforced lack of spectators was a crying shame, but at least enthusiasts could follow proceedings via highly professional live streaming by local motorsport’s Voice of Choice Greg Moloney on the 2Wheels TV and Up to 60 Seconds digital platforms.

Naturally The Citizen Motoring was there, as was motorsport photographic guru Dave Ledbitter. He took hundreds of pictures, which meant we went completely insane, trying to select the best 10.

Here they are – we think…

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORSPORT

World Rally's return to Kenyan Safari a step into the unknown
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

MOTORSPORT

Part 2: High note ending to Zwartkops Passion for Speed
2 days ago
2 days ago

MOTORSPORT

Part 1: Zwartkops Passion for Speed lives up to the hype
2 days ago
2 days ago

MOTORSPORT

Passion for Speed gearing up for five days of motorsport heaven
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORSPORT

World Rally's return to Kenyan Safari a step into the unknown
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

MOTORSPORT

Part 2: High note ending to Zwartkops Passion for Speed
2 days ago
2 days ago

MOTORSPORT

Part 1: Zwartkops Passion for Speed lives up to the hype
2 days ago
2 days ago

MOTORSPORT

Passion for Speed gearing up for five days of motorsport heaven
1 week ago
1 week ago