Ford Mustang Mach 1 – back to the future!

Limited edition Ford Mustang Mach 1 touches down in South Africa 18 years after the iconic muscle car last carried the nameplate.

The Ford Mustang was first introduced in 1964 with the hope of attracting younger buyers to the brand. But it wasn’t too long before Ford had to up their ante to compete with the likes of Chevrolet’s Camaro and Pontiac’s Firebird of the day, and thus in 1969 the first-generation Mach 1 Mustang entered the muscle car battlefield.

The Mach 1 name continued with the advent of the second-generation Mustang in 1974, but due to poor sales, the nameplate was discontinued in 1978. It only reappeared in 2003 for another short-lived stint.

Better than before

Now some 18 years later, the fifth generation of the Mustang Mach 1 has broken cover in South Africa. It features a host of trick goodies, a ton of horsepower and limited numbers collectability for those that have around R1.2-million to spend on the privilege. PS: Rumour has it that the 90 units allocated to SA are all already sold.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the most track-focused Mustang yet with increased downforce over the GT model. This enhances cornering capability and high-speed stability. While it is no slouch in a straight line either with a claimed 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

Plenty of horses

Specially tuned for a “reward-to-rev” character that makes the Mustang driving experience more satisfying than ever, the Mach 1’s Ford V8 engine combines a high-performance Open Air Induction System, intake manifold and 87mm throttle bodies with low-pressure port fuel injection and high-pressure direct fuel injection. The result is 338kW of power at 7 250rpm and 529Nm of torque at 4 900 rpm.

Mustang Mach 1 customers have a choice of high-strength, high-precision transmissions from the TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox as found in the Shelby GT350, to the advanced 10-speed automatic gearbox, featuring an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration. Both transmissions benefit from a dedicated oil cooler, rear axle cooling system and limited slip differential for consistently optimised transfer of torque to the road. The 10-speed automatic also features a second air-to-oil cooler – increasing cooling capacity by a further 75%.

Aerodynamic enhancements include new two-piece upper as well as lower and side grilles for improved cooling, and a new front splitter, undertray, single-deck rear spoiler and performance rear diffuser for optimised downforce and aero balance. The lengthened undertray also uses dedicated fins to direct cooling air to the brakes, which themselves feature a higher specification brake booster for consistently responsive braking performance. Six-piston Brembo brake callipers support 100-0 km/h stopping distances of less than 32 metres.

More than just speed

Combining with enhanced aerodynamics to deliver the Ford Mustang’s sharpest directional changes and most agile responses to-date, electric power-assisted steering, electronically controlled MagneRide 2 adjustable suspension, and stiffer front springs and anti-roll bars are all uniquely tuned for Mustang Mach 1.

The suspension architecture is configured to mitigate squat, dive and lift under hard acceleration and braking, and includes subframes and toe-link components proven in Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 models. Unique five-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels are 0.5 inches wider at the rear and fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres for outstanding grip on road and track.

Further enhancing the performance driving experience, Mustang Mach 1 continues to deliver Mustang selectable Drive Modes including Sport and Track modes, with Track Apps enabling drivers to deploy accelerometer, acceleration timers and Launch Control features – viewed in the standard 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster.

Race-derived styling is a hallmark of the iconic Mustang Mach 1 since the very first iteration in 1969. The newest generation’s styling is strongly influenced by aerodynamic features including the front grilles, front splitter, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler in distinctive high or low-gloss black and Magnetic finishes. Unique 19-inch wheels are finished in moody, low-gloss Dark Tarnish.

Ready for lift-off

Signalling the Mustang Mach 1’s exclusive status, all units are painted in metallic Fighter Jet Grey, complemented by satin black / reflective orange stripes – which also adds orange brake callipers. Ford Mach 1 logos appear on the rear deck lid and on the front wings reinforcing this model’s proud heritage. Mustang Mach 1’s bespoke-tuned Active Valve Performance Exhaust system features four chromed 4.5-inch tips for an unmistakable look in addition to the unique sound.

Inside, leather sports seats feature Metal Grey stitching, and each Mustang Mach 1 interior includes a dashboard badge with Mach 1 logo and build number. Standard comfort and convenience technologies include heated and cooled front seats, SYNC 3 connectivity and a premium 10-speaker B&O Sound System.

Driving a Ford Mustang is never going to be like doing surgery with the sharpest scalpel on the operating table, it is always going to be a bit like preforming the procedure with a meat cleaver, but man what fun it is to live in such an pure old school way!

All Mustang models come standard with Ford Protect, comprising a four-year/120 000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty. A six-year/90 000km service plan is included, with 15 000km service intervals.

Pricing

Mustang Mach 1 5.0 V8 6MT R1 182 100

Mustang Mach 1 5.0 V8 10AT R1 203 800

For more information on the Ford Mustang, click here.