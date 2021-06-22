Andre de Kock
Motorsport Editor
3 minute read
22 Jun 2021
8:00 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Road tests

Why Subaru’s XV won’t be everyone’s cup of tea

Andre de Kock

Crossover could have been a much better offering had it not been for disappointing CVT.

Changes to the Subaru XV at small at the front.
Spending a week in the updated Subaru XV brought back memories. When this writer was young, handsome and strong – many, many decades ago – I set high standards when it came to girlfriends. They had to be leggy, busty, beautiful and – in matters of carnal indulgence – bad, bad girls. Also, naive enough to fall for the particular line of subterfuge I was peddling at the time. Back then, my motorsport friends and I agreed on our idea of the perfect woman. She would be the one who, apart from finding racers intensely desirable, would have the tendency...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

More thoroughly refreshed Subaru Forester revealed in Japan
1 week ago
1 week ago

MOTORING NEWS

Subaru commences teasing all-electric new Solterra
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

Facelift Subaru XV touches down with subtle revisions
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

MOTORING

Forester Subaru’s proud flag-bearer in South Africa
3 months ago
3 months ago