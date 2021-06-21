Part 2: High note ending to Zwartkops Passion for Speed

Andre de Kock

Final day action a mixture of brute old school force and sophisticated new age grunt.

The weekend’s Passion for Speed motorsport extravaganza at the Zwartkops Raceway ended on a high note Sunday afternoon.

Topping the day’s offerings were two Bridgestone BMW Car Club races, with 29 cars lining up the first time. Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing BMW M3) and William Einkamerer (BTAS BMW 335i) finished first and second both times, locking out Class A in the process.

Jagger Robertson (Viking BMW 328i) and Andreas Meier (Trained Amateurs BMW M3 STC) took the respective Class B victories, with Renier Smith (BMW M3) and Nek Makris (BMW 328i Turbo) swapping the Class C wins.

RELATED: Part 1: Zwartkops Passion for Speed lives up to the hype

Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet CanAm) won both the races for Pre-1980 HRSA Historic Saloon Cars overall from Rui Campos (Porsche 911 911 RSR) and Peter Bailey (Porsche 911 RSR). Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100 Rotary) took Class C both times.

The day’s closest racing was provided by the Lotus Challenge brigade. Pole-setter Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Birkin) dropped out on the opening race’s warm-up lap, leaving Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon) to win from Andre’ Human (Adlem Auto Birkin) and Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin). Kruger returned to win race two from Adlem and Human.

Gert van den Berg (DOE Quality Parts Rhema) won the opening DOE Formula Vee race from Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Forza) and M.D. Bester (Titan Premium Rhema). Van den Berg repeated the victory in race two, this time followed by Bester and Peter Hills (Rugged SA Rhema).

Bert van Aarle (Mazda MX-5) took the first Charlies Super Spar Pursuit handicap race ahead of Robert Clark (Containerforce Citroen 1220 Club) and W.F. du Plessis (DBM Architechs Porsche 944). Andre Hattingh (Hattingh Motors Mercedes 190E) won race two, followed by Du Plessis and Althea Pretorius (Carinvest Nissan Exa).