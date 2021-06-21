Part 1: Zwartkops Passion for Speed lives up to the hype

Andre de Kock

Saturday's action consisted of no less than 16 disciplines over two races each.

The Zwartkops Raceway’s annual Passion for Speed extravaganza returned to the circuit in style over the weekend, with a total of 16 competition disciplines in action.

The event’s highlights happened on Saturday, with top billing going to races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars. The first race saw Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova) lead all the way, to win from Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane), Sarel van der Merwe (Ford Galaxie) and Oliver Broome (Ford Mustang).

The race produced the day’s closest escape when Seef Fourie Jr spun his Ford Galaxie in the back straight and came within centimetres of collecting a tyre wall while travelling backwards at over 170 km/h. Race two saw Jonathan du Toit, Morgenrood and Jeffrey Kruger (Mercury Comet) covered by less than a second over the finish line, with Fourie Jr and Van der Merwe filling out the top five.

Officially, the day’s premier billing belonged to a 45-minute race for Castrol Pre-1968 Le Mans Sports and GT cars. After taking turns in the race lead, the Ford GT40s of Jonathan du Toit and Olivier Dalais both ran out of brakes and retired. That left Dennis Temple to win in his Shelby Daytona Coupe, followed by Josh Dovey (Ginetta), Johan de Bruyn (Porsche 911 RSR), Peter Bailey (Shelby Daytona Coupe) and Alan Garrow (AC Cobra).

Youngster Riaan Lubbe (Alfa Romeo GT Junior) took both the races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Little Giants, leading home Terence Botes (Mini Cooper) and Gary Stacey (Ford Cortina) on the first occasion. In race two Lubbe was followed by Stacey and John Simpson (Alfa Romeo Giulia GT).

Old-timer Willie Hepburn (Sabat Opel Rekord V8) won both the Auto Truck Tyre International Sports Prototypes races from Rob Beaumont (Porsche 917), with Jeffrey Kruger (Chevrolet Camaro) and Rudolph de Vos (Chevrolet CanAm) taking turns in the respective third places.

Both the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races went to Charl Arangies (Lamborghini Huracan), ahead of Paulo Loureiro (BMW M3). Kris Budnik (Dodge Viper) and Ben Morgenrood (Lexus V8) took turns in the third places, respectively.

Franco Donadio (Ford Escort Mk1) won both the Pre-1980 Midvaal Historic races from the Alfa Romeo GTV6 entries of Bjorn Gebert and Mario Rossi, while Ian Schofield (March 77B) won both the Historic Single Seater races from Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale RP24) and Des Hillary (Dulon MP158).

Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina) took the opening Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race ahead of Franco di Matteo (Jaguar XKR) and Mackie Adlem (Jaguar XKR). Adlem won race two from Richard Fuller (Ford Mustang) and Warren Lombard (Ford Falcon).

The Pozidrive VW Challenge brigade brought the biggest entry of 34 cars, with Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), winning both races from Waldie Meintjies (Pozidrive Polo). Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo) and Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo) took the respective third places.

Charl Smalberger (Volkswagen Polo) won the Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon car sprint race ahead of Mikaeel Pitamber (Mini Cooper) and Adrian Dalton (Volkswagen Golf Turbo).

The Car Care Clinic SuperHatch sprint race went to Brett Garland (Honda Civic), ahead of Jonathan du Toit (Honda Civic) and Andre’ Dannhauser (Opel Corsa). The two classes combined in a 40-minute race at dusk, and it was won by Charl Smalberger, ahead of Bob Neil (Honda Type R) and Mikaeel Pitamber (Mini Cooper).