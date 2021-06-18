Motoring
18 Jun 2021
Wait almost over: New Mazda BT-50 debuting on 15 July

Long awaited newcomer will bow before its new sibling, the Isuzu D-Max.

The now Isuzu D-Max-based BT-50 will finally debut next month after bowing internationally last year.

With exactly a year having passed since the debut of the all-new Mazda BT-50, the local arm of the Hiroshima based automaker has confirmed that the long awaited rival for the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Nissan Navara, Volkswagen Amarok, Mitsubishi Triton and Mahindra Pik-up will be revealed on the 15th of next month.

As is well-known by now, the BT-50 no longer rides on the same T6 platform as the Ford Ranger and Everest, but Isuzu’s Drive Dynamics underpinning the D-Max and the new MU-X, the former delayed from its initial unveiling this year to 2022 as a result of the Coronavirus.

Developed entirely by Isuzu but brandishing the marque’s Kodo design language, the BT-50, despite being based on the same architecture, measures 15 mm longer overall and boasts a revised interior focused more on premium than workhorse.

All-new Mazda BT-50

Despite the Isuzu foundations, the BT-50 boasts Mazda’s Kodo styling language.

Set to be offered as a double cab with a single cab and also the Freestyle Cab possible, Mazda, while declining to reveal complete specification details, confirmed availability of a reverse camera and parking sensors, Hill Launch Assist, LED headlights, Hill Descent Control, seven airbags, Trailer Sway Control and a choice of two MZD Connect infotainment systems; a seven and nine-inch display, both with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

RELATED: Finally out: Mazda removes covers from all-new BT-50

In a departure from the current BT-50, the newcomer will also dispense with Mazda’s long standing trim level denominators, base, SLX and SLE, for the familiar Active, Dynamic and Individual used by its cars and SUVs.

As with the Ford-based model, a choice of two turbodiesel engines will be offered, now produced by Isuzu paired to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

All-new Mazda BT-50

A interior a complete departure from the current BT-50.

Replacing the 2.2 Duratorq engine, the base BT-50 will derive power from the 1.9 BluePower oil-burner, albeit without the latter suffix, which produces 110kW/350Nm in the Asian market D-Max and MU-X. Also available in the European D-Max, the mill will be offered with either of the mentioned transmissions, but only in Active trim and with rear-wheel-drive.

At the range’s sharp-end, the Dynamic and Individual will utilise the latest evolution of the N-series truck derived 3.0-litre engine, now called 4JJ3-TCX, in place of the Ford 3.2-litre five-cylinder Duratorq. Outputting 140kW/450Nm, down seven kilowatts and 20 Nm, the unit will be paired to the automatic as standard but with the option of rear-or-four-wheel-drive.

All models will come as standard with a three year/unlimited km warranty and service plan with pricing to be announced in due course.

