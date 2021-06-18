Motoring Correspondent
3 minute read
18 Jun 2021
8:42 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Road tests

WHAT SHE SAID: Renault Koleos complains too much!

Motoring Correspondent

Left-field SUV offers top notch safety and plenty of goodies, but CVT so loud it will give any girl a proper fright.

Koleos in top-spec Dynamique trim.
Renault’s updated Koleos arrived locally in the middle of last year, but with Covid-19 bringing the world to a halt, test cars were not available. But here we are now in the middle of 2021, and can you believe it? Covid-19 is still with us, but at least I can now tell you about my recent test drive in the Koleos. Off the bat, the Renault Koleos is always going to be the left field choice. That’s not to say that it does not offer a full house of specification, or class leading space that you would want from an...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

WHAT SHE SAID: Renault Triber too weak to carry whole tribe
5 days ago
5 days ago

MOTORING NEWS

Facelift Renault Duster to reveal itself on 22 June
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

A Mercedes that gives a back massage? Bye-bye Sven...
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

End of an era: Renault Sport makes way for Alpine
1 month ago
1 month ago