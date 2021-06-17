PICS: Sharp-suited new Mitsubishi Xpander finally arrives

Charl Bosch

Shown back in 2017, the Xpander will rival the Toyota Avanza and Suzuki Ertiga.

After a series of delayed unveilings brought on not only by the Coronavirus but also pricing issues, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has officially revealed pricing and spec details of the seven-seat Xpander.

A smash-hit in mainly Asian markets since its debut in 2017, the production version of the XM Concept shown the previous year incorporates Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield styling language with the front bearing similarities to the Triton and Pajero Sport.

Set to rival the likes of the Toyota Avanza and Suzuki Eritga, the Indonesian built Xpander arrives on local shores powered by a single petrol engine with the only option being the choice of transmission.

Producing 77kW/141Nm, the free-breathing 1.5-litre unit sends it urge to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic ‘box with Mitsubishi claiming a combined fuel consumption of 6.9 L/100 km for the former and seven-litres per 100 km for the latter. The claimed ground clearance, surprisingly, also differs with the manual offering 200 mm and the automatic 205 mm.

Being essentially one model, the Xpander’s sole specification sheet difference, bar the transmission, is the choice of alloy wheels with the manual riding on 15-inch wheel and the automatic on 16-inches. Standard item though are:

automatic air-conditioning;

seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

all around electric windows;

60/40 split second row;

Bluetooth, USB and voice activation;

folding electric mirrors;

telescopically adjustable steering column;

dual front airbags;

ABS with EBD;

Follow-me halogen headlights;

reverse camera

Offering a choice of three colours; white, grey and silver, the Xpander carries a sticker price of R299 995 for the manual and R319 995. Standard on both is a three year/100 000 km