Aerodynamically adjusted Porsche 911 GT3 Touring returns

Charl Bosch

The normally aspirated 4.0-litre flat has been left as is with outputs of 375kW/510Nm.

With the unveiling of the 992 generation 911 GT3 in February, Porsche has reintroduced the so-called Touring package to its fastest and most powerful normally aspirated model.

Billed as “a high-performance athlete that does not show off about its talent”, the Touring package’s main difference is the replacing of the rear wing with an automatically extending rear spoiler for a flush appearance similar to an otherwise “conventional” 911.

Along with the fitting of Touring badges, the newcomer also boasts a grille with a GT3 badge on top of the engine cover, a body coloured front facia, model specific grille, silver painted sports exhaust outlets and high gloss anodised aluminium silver strips around the windows. A model bespoke black leather interior and Touring badges finishes the cabin off.

Residing at the rear, the free-breathing 4.0-litre flat-six continues unchanged with outputs of 375kW/510Nm. In a departure from the 991.2 Touring though, the seven-speed PDK transmission can now be specified along with the carryover six-speed manual.

Top speed once again stands at 320 km/h for the manual and at 318 km/h for the PDK with the 1 418 kg former reaching 100 km/h from standstill in 3.9 seconds and the 1 435 kg latter in 3.4 seconds.

Priced from €170 969 (R2 876 401) in Germany, the Porsche GT3 Touring has not yet been confirmed for South Africa, but expect an announcement to be made in due course with the starting price likely come in a fraction above the standard GT3’s R3 109 000 sticker.