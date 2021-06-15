Facelift Volkswagen Tiguan finally stickered

Charl Bosch

For now, the line-up will be an all TSI affair with the performance R not being confirmed just yet.

Having announced specification details back in February, Volkswagen has now officially revealed pricing of the facelift Tiguan that will be going on sale from the first of next month.

Unveiled last year, and coming off the back of the international reveal of the seven-seat Allspace last month, the local line-up comprises four models, all TSI powered, with a TDI arriving in the fourth quarter.

Despite being offered in Europe, Volkswagen has once again opted not to bring the 1.5 TSI Evo powerplant to South Africa, sticking instead with the tried-and-tested 1.4 TSI that continues to produce 110kW/250Nm.

In base spec, the mill is hooked to a six-speed manual gearbox with the next step-up Life and ever popular R-Line coming as standard with the seven-speed DSG. Sitting at the sharp-end of the range is the TSI 162 powered by the venerable 2.0-litre unit and offered solely in R-Line guise.

The only model, for now, to sport the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, the 162, as evident by its name, punches out 162kW/350Nm and also only comes with the aforementioned DSG. The incoming TDI will follow a similar route in being offered with the 4Motion system, R-Line trim and DSG, but with its 2.0-litre oil-burner rated at 130kW/380Nm.

Unlikely for now is the more powerful 147kW/400Nm 2.0 TDI, the 180kW/370Nm 2.0 TSI from the Golf 8 GTI and the fire-breathing 235kW/420Nm Tiguan R. A complete no-no though is the eHybrid that pairs the 1.4 TSI with an electric motor for a total system output of 180 kW.

Included with each model is a three year/120 000 km warranty as well as a three year/90 000 km service plan.

Pricing

Tiguan 1.4 TSI – R521 000

Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life DSG – R587 200

Tiguan 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG – R644 500

Tiguan 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion DSG – R710 000