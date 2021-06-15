Motoring
Motoring | Motoring News
Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
1 minute read
15 Jun 2021
12:04 pm

Small fuel price dip in July predicted but only for petrol

Charl Bosch

Diesel and illuminating paraffin set for another increase.

Picture: Neil McCartney

Users of petrol vehicles will once again feel the benefit at the pumps with a small decrease forecasted for July.

Commenting on the first unaudited data report released by the Central Energy Fund  on Tuesday (15 June), the Automobile Association (AA) said a stronger Rand is offsetting international oil price gains, but only for petrol, which is predicted to drop by six cents a litre.

The opposite resonates with diesel and illuminating paraffin though which are set to increase by 20 and 14 cents a litre respectively come 7 July.

“So far, we’ve seen some quite sharp increases in the landed prices of fuel this month, especially for diesel. This has come somewhat unexpectedly after the long decline in the basic fuel price throughout May,” the association said.

It however added that a change in prediction could occur towards the end of this month if the national currency weakens against the improving oil price.

“Much as we hope for the current picture to continue, South Africa might well be looking at across-the-board fuel price increases for July”.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

June fuel price in favour of petrol as diesel climbs
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Tiny June fuel price decrease to favour only petrol
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Petrol price decreasing this week, but not by much
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

AA projects some petrol price relief in May
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

June fuel price in favour of petrol as diesel climbs
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Tiny June fuel price decrease to favour only petrol
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Petrol price decreasing this week, but not by much
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

AA projects some petrol price relief in May
2 months ago
2 months ago