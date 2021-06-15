Toyota 1000 Desert Race promises to be another classic

For the first time in nearly three decades, off-road racing's most iconic round won't take place in Botswana.

For local off road racers, the year’s highlight will arrive in the Northern Cape Province’s Upington area this weekend.

The occasion will be the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa 1000 Desert Race, round three of the 2021 South African Cross Country Series. The event, over three days and almost 1 000 km on 18, 19 and 20 June, will boast a hugely competitive field in the Production Vehicle category.

Topping the entry list will be four Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux bakkies, manned by defending champions Henk Lategan/Brett Cummings, Giniel de Villiers/Dennis Murphy, Shameer Variawa/Danie Stassen and rally aces Guy Botterill/Simon Vacy-Lyle.

The team will feature a new petrol-powered 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 engine in one of their new generation Toyota Hilux racing chassis – it is yet uncertain who will be behind the wheel of this vehicle.

The desert-like conditions will be a first for the new Ford Castrol Cross Country Rangers, in the hands of Lance Woolridge/Elvéne Vonk and Gareth Woolridge/Boyd Dreyer. Others to watch in the premier FIA class should include Chris Visser/Albertus Venter (Toyota Hilux), Brian Baragwanath/Leonard Cremer (Century Racing CR6) and Mark Corbett/Rodney Burke (Century Racing CR6).

Team Red-Lined Motorsport’s V8 Nissan Navaras will be piloted by Ernest Roberts/Henry Köhne, Conrad Rautenbach/ Riaan Greyling, Eben Basson/Gerhard Schutte and Philip Botha/Roelof Janse van Vuuren.

Many years of experience will count in the favour of Gary Bertholdt and Siegfried Rousseau (Toyota Hilux), while Johan/Sean van Staden (Moto-Netix KEC Renault Duster), Jason Venter/Jaco van Aardt (4×4 Mega World ARB Toyota Hilux), Schalk Burger/Henk Janse van Vuuren (King Price Nissan Navara) and Dewald van Breda/Johann du Toit (Century CR5) will fight for top ten places..

In Class T, championship leaders Johan/ Werner Horn (Malalane Toyota Hilux) will face off against teams like Dylan Venter/Vince van Allemann (4×4 Mega World ARB Toyota Hilux), plus five Ford Rangers in the livery of Neil Woolridge Motorsport.

The Fords will be handled by Malcolm/ Frans Kock, Wors Prinsloo/André Vermeulen, Christo Rose/Arno Olivier, Bernard/Minette Johnston and Baphumza Rubuluza/Fanifani Meyiwa. Rounding out the Production Vehicle category will be Jannie/Chris Visser (Class S Toyota Hilux) and Piet/Benjamin Kotzé (Class S Toyota Hilux).

The sandy conditions of the event will suit the powerful two-wheel drive vehicles in the Special Vehicle Category down to the dirt. Heading the entry list will be Lance Trethewey/ Adriaan Roets (Schalk Burger BAT), Clint Gibson/Alaric Smith (Dirt Sport Stryker) and defending champions Tim Howes/Gary Campbell (Tim Drew Property Developers BAT).

Also chasing front positions should be Sandra Labuscagne-Jonck and husband Jaco (Moto-Netix KEC Porter), John Thomson/Maurice Zermatten (Mormond Zarco), Boela Botes/Jay Pretorius (Schalk Burger Porter) and Lood du Preez/Tiaan Swart (Farmers Market Stryker).

Three teams have entered Class P including local Upington businessman, Willem du Toit and Victor Fincham (CR-T), plus Daniel Retief/Pieter Karsten (CR-T) and Kobus Fourie/Dion Booyens (BAT).

All the teams in the Class G Championship for Side-x-Sides (SxS), are making use of the extremely capable Can-Am Maverick SxS. Reigning champion Nico du Rand (Waterworld Can-Am) will have Greg Parkin reading the notes, facing off against Dean Bradbury/Timmy Botes, Werner/Leon Mostert (Schalk Burger Motorsport), Cecil/Elardus Larney, Kent/Justin Rutherford (Enza Construction Can-Am) and Geoff Minnitt/Gerhard Snyman.

Friday’s Pirelli Qualifying Race of approximately 130 km will include a mini dune section and the results will determine the starting order for Saturday when a 200 km loop, to be tackled twice, awaits the teams. The starting order for the final racing on Sunday will be determined by the combined results of Friday and Saturday.

A different 200km loop that will include mini dunes, dry riverbeds and hard-pack terrain will be on the menu for the final day. The race headquarters, plus the Start/Finish and the designated service park will be at the Upington Expo Showgrounds.

Spectators will not be allowed at the showgrounds as per the current Covid-19 regulations. Enthusiasts can follow the action on the RallySafe App on iOS and Android devices as well as on Telegram and social media. – Motorsport Correspondent