3 minute read
15 Jun 2021
8:00 am
Motoring
Motoring | Premium | Road tests

Sporty Audi S5 Coupe just what the doctor ordered

Three-litre V6 engine and four-wheel-drive do this attractive offering from Ingolstadt the world of good.

Careful eye is required to distinguish the S5 from an A5 S line.
A month ago this writer stated that the Audi A5 Coupe could do with a few extra horses to match its sporty appearance. His wish was instantly granted with the arrival of the Audi S5 Coupe at The Citizen’s offices. While there might hardly be any exterior distinctive between the A5 S line and S5 besides the badge, the upgrades underneath make the world of difference to this ride. For starters, the two-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine in the A5 is replaced by the accomplished 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol powerplant. This unit produces 260 kW of power and 500 Nm of...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Intentional tease? New Audi RS3 previewed with no fanfare
5 days ago
5 days ago
PREMIUM!

ROAD TESTS

New Audi Q2 set to widen the gap on its (lack of) rivals
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

ROAD TESTS

WATCH: Iconic Audi R8 shows its racing pedigree during testing
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

MOTORING NEWS

Electric avenue the way for next Audi A4 and RS4
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago