More thoroughly refreshed Subaru Forester revealed in Japan

Charl Bosch

Exterior changes are more prominent and could result in the Forester becoming available locally later this year.

After an initial refresh just over twelve months ago, Subaru has revealed a more thoroughly updated version of the Forester in Japan that could potentially find its way to South Africa later this year.

While still offered in four trim levels in its home market; Advance, Sport, Touring and X-Break, the grille has been flattened and the headlights reshaped in an inverted L-shape with the integrated daytime running LEDs extending to the grille surround.

Despite no changes having taken place at the rear, Subaru has revised the suspension, added the option of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels depending on the trim level, and three new hue to the colour palette; Autumn Green Metallic, Brilliant Bronze Metallic and Cascade Green Silica.

Like the rear, the interior remains unchanged with the only update being to the angle ratio of the EyeSight safety and driver assistance system camera. Also new is an adaptive shift function for models powered by the e-Boxer hybrid engine called e-Active Shift Control.

The mentioned e-Boxer unit is otherwise also unchanged and displaces 2.0-litres with the addition of a rear axle mounted electric motor resulting in a combined output of 107 kW. Subaru’s new 1.8-turbo flat-four that premiered in the Levorg continues as the other option with its outputs standing at an unchanged 130kW/300Nm.

Both units are connected to a Lineartronic CVT with the Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system sending the amount of twist to all four corners.

Sales in Japan have been confirmed from August but as indicated, expect South Africa to receive the second round of tweaks closer to the end of the year as the first batch only became available in March.