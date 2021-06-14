Motoring
Motoring | Motoring News
Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
2 minute read
14 Jun 2021
12:51 pm

More thoroughly refreshed Subaru Forester revealed in Japan

Charl Bosch

Exterior changes are more prominent and could result in the Forester becoming available locally later this year.

Second round of updates comes after the initial ones last year.

After an initial refresh just over twelve months ago, Subaru has revealed a more thoroughly updated version of the Forester in Japan that could potentially find its way to South Africa later this year.

While still offered in four trim levels in its home market; Advance, Sport, Touring and X-Break, the grille has been flattened and the headlights reshaped in an inverted L-shape with the integrated daytime running LEDs extending to the grille surround.

Subaru Forester

No changes have once again taken place at the rear.

Despite no changes having taken place at the rear, Subaru has revised the suspension, added the option of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels depending on the trim level, and three new hue to the colour palette; Autumn Green Metallic, Brilliant Bronze Metallic and Cascade Green Silica.

Like the rear, the interior remains unchanged with the only update being to the angle ratio of the EyeSight safety and driver assistance system camera. Also new is an adaptive shift function for models powered by the e-Boxer hybrid engine called e-Active Shift Control.

Subaru Forester

As with most Japanese market cars, the Forester lacks an infotainment or audio system as standard.

The mentioned e-Boxer unit is otherwise also unchanged and displaces 2.0-litres with the addition of a rear axle mounted electric motor resulting in a combined output of 107 kW. Subaru’s new 1.8-turbo flat-four that premiered in the Levorg continues as the other option with its outputs standing at an unchanged 130kW/300Nm.

RELATED: Lightly spruced-up Subaru Forester debuts in Japan with new boosted heart

Both units are connected to a Lineartronic CVT with the Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system sending the amount of twist to all four corners.

Sales in Japan have been confirmed from August but as indicated, expect South Africa to receive the second round of tweaks closer to the end of the year as the first batch only became available in March.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Subaru commences teasing all-electric new Solterra
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

Facelift Subaru XV touches down with subtle revisions
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

MOTORING

Forester Subaru’s proud flag-bearer in South Africa
2 months ago
2 months ago

MOTORING NEWS

Subaru Outback treks deeper into the Wilderness
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MOTORING NEWS

Subaru commences teasing all-electric new Solterra
1 month ago
1 month ago

MOTORING NEWS

Facelift Subaru XV touches down with subtle revisions
1 month ago
1 month ago
PREMIUM!

MOTORING

Forester Subaru’s proud flag-bearer in South Africa
2 months ago
2 months ago

MOTORING NEWS

Subaru Outback treks deeper into the Wilderness
2 months ago
2 months ago