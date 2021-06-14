Kia commits to sedans by pricing new Pegas

Charl Bosch

Replacement for the previous Rio Sedan is based on the current Rio hatch.

Kia has revealed price and spec details of a surprise addition to its local model line-up in the shape of the Pegas compact sedan.

On sale in parts of the Middle East, Asia, China and certain South American markets since 2018, the Pegas is in fact the sedan version of the current generation Rio and while it resides on the same platform, boasts a traditional three-box sedan design with a claimed boot capacity of 475-litres.

Apart from the boot section that required a redesign from the C-pillar back, the Pegas is otherwise similar to the Rio with Kia’s rival for the Honda Ballade, Volkswagen Polo Vivo Sedan and Nissan Almera and sister brand Hyundai’s Accent offering a choice of two trim levels and a single powertrain option.

In terms of specification, the entry-level LX rides on 14-inch steel wheels in addition to boasting:

six-speaker sound system;

seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

all around electric windows;

reverse camera with rear parking sensors;

auto on/off headlights;

multi-function steering wheel;

dual front airbags;

electric mirrors;

ABS with EBD

Swopping the steelies for 14-inch alloys, the top-spec EX also receives cruise control in addition to the following:

chrome door handles;

leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever;

imitation leather seats with the driver’s chair being height adjustable;

front fog lamps

Up front, motivation is provided by the same 1.4-litre petrol engine as the Rio with outputs of 69kW/132Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard on both grades with the EX having the option of a four-speed automatic.

Available in five colours; Clear White, Titanium Black, Marcato Red, Blue Stream and Aurora Black Pearl, the Pegas is covered by a five year/unlimited km warranty as well as a prepaid option of a four year/60 000 km service plan.

Pricing

Pegas 1.4 LX – R225 995

Pegas 1.4 EX – R236 995

Pegas 1.4 EX AT – R251 995