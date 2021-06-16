Passion for Speed gearing up for five days of motorsport heaven

Andre de Kock

Extravaganza of noise and speed will be held at the Zwartkops Raceway.

For South African circuit racing enthusiasts, all roads will lead to the couch and computer screen this Saturday and Sunday. The occasion will be the 20th Passion for Speed racing extravaganza, to be live-streamed from the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria.

Catering for 16 separate competition categories, the meeting is probably the biggest single circuit racing event ever held in South Africa. Spread over five days from today until Sunday, the event’s practice and qualifying sessions will happen during the week, with racing over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday’s races will be live-streamed from Zwartkops, allowing you to follow proceedings from home via the Zwartkops Facebook page, clicking on Greg Moloney – The Voice Of Choice. You could also search YouTube for Passion for Speed or tune in via www.zwartkops.co.za.

Saturday’s highlights will be two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars, with the entry to include Sarel van der Merwe (Ford Galaxie), Peter Lindenberg (Ford Mustang Shelby), Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova), Hennie Groenewald (Mercury Comet), Lee Thompson (Ford Galaxie), Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane) and Paige Lindenberg (Ford Capri Perana V8).

Officially, the meeting’s highlight will be Saturday’s 45-minute Castrol TT race for Pre-1968 Le Mans Sports and GT cars, that will include a mandatory pit stop. Podium chasers should include James Temple (Shelby Daytona Coupe), Mark du Toit (Ford GT40), Warren Lombard (Ford Cobra), Chad ten Doeschate (Ford Cobra), Oliver Dalias (Ford GT40) and Djurk Venter (Shelby Daytona Coupe).

Saturday’s races for Auto Truck Tyre Pre-1974 International Sports Racing Prototypes should see front contenders like the Porsche 917 entries of Peter Bailey, Olivier Dalais and Rob Beaumont, the Lola T70s of Mark du Toit and Colin Frost, plus the Chevrons of Jonathan du Toit and Franco Scribante.

Also in action will be the likes of Willie Hepburn (Opel Rekord V8), Rudolph de Vos (Chevrolet CanAm), Uli Sanne (BMW 3.5 CSL) Lee Thompson (Opel Astra V8), plus the Porsche 911 RSRs of Rui Campos, Andre’ van der Merwe, Johan de Bruyn and George Avvakoumides.

The races for Marboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Little Giants and Under Two-litre cars should see a horde of Alfa Romeo GTs, driven by people like John Simpson, Chad ten Doeschate, Riaan Lubbe and Jaco Taylor facing off against the Lotus Cortinas of Carel Pienaar and Ben van der Westhuizen, plus the Volvo 122S entries of Vic Campher and Alan Poulter.

The Historic Single Seater will cater for diverse vehicles like Ian Schofield’s Formula Atlantic March 77B, Colin Clay’s Lotus 23C, plus a variety of historic Formula Fords and Vees.

Modern car events will include races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, led by drivers like Charl Arangies (Stradale Porsche 911 GT3), Ben Morgenrood (Lexus V8), Dawie Joubert (Lotus Exige), Paulo Loureiro (Combined BMW M3 Turbo), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430), Xolile Letlaka (McLaren 650S), Kris Budnik (Dodge Viper) and Mark du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430).

The Mobil 1 V8 Supercars should see champion Mackie Adlem (Jaguar) take on Franco di Matteo (Deltec Jaguar), Terry Wilford (Fuchs Falcon), Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina) and Julian Fameliaris (Chevrolet Corvette).

There will also be races for Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Cars, plus Car Care Clinic Superhatches. Rounding out the day will be a Minardi M189 Cosworth Formula One setting hot laps, plus Ferrari parades.

Saturday’s live streaming will start at 8am. On Sunday, racing will commence at 11.25 am, with the programme to include races for the Bridgestone BMW Car Club, Lotus Challenge, Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Car, DOE Formula Vee and Charlies Super Spar Pursuit categories. For more information, visit zwartkops.co.za or visit the circuit’s Facebook page.