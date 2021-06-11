Electric cars: 5 things you need to know

Gone are the days when the launch of an electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa was greeted with scepticism over issues such as range and recharging. In fact, the new Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge sold out in just four days. Therefore it's clear that South Africans are embracing EVs like never before. This being said, there are five important issues that you need to bear in mind before buying an EV: Driving an EV is just different Some electric vehicles offer one-pedal driving. The first few all-electric cars sold here required quite a specific driving style, particularly regarding braking, which...

Gone are the days when the launch of an electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa was greeted with scepticism over issues such as range and recharging.

In fact, the new Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge sold out in just four days. Therefore it’s clear that South Africans are embracing EVs like never before. This being said, there are five important issues that you need to bear in mind before buying an EV:

Driving an EV is just different

Some electric vehicles offer one-pedal driving. The first few all-electric cars sold here required quite a specific driving style, particularly regarding braking, which is done mainly by the engine. The latest EVs have a much gentler braking effect when lifting off the accelerator pedal. But they all have astounding acceleration from a dead stop.

RELATED: Volvo’s first local electric car sells out in four days

Range is important

The very first EVs had notoriously limited ranges on a full charge. But that’s all changed! The very latest all-electric cars, such as the XC40 P8 Recharge, boast a range of over 418 km.

You’ll have to stop to charge on long distance trips

A number of EV charging stations have been installed in the major centres over the past two years, and many charging points now exist at key stopovers between our major cities. But, if long intercity trips are planned, you should allow for stopovers of between 45 minutes to two hours for a recharge, depending on what car you drive. This will mean time to chill and relax; just think of it as a restful part of your journey.

Don’t forget about insurance

Overseas, where EVs are much more prolific, insurance costs have been up to 30% higher than for cars with internal combustion engines, but this price difference is coming down. The XC40 P8 Recharge is locally available with free insurance for the first three years.

There are some extras

All electric cars come with a charger cable, but – for some – you may want to pay extra for a bespoke home charging installation. This all depends on whether you’re comfortable charging your EV overnight – or whether super-fast charging is on your agenda.