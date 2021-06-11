Motoring Correspondent
11 Jun 2021
Electric cars: 5 things you need to know

One-pedal driving and lightning fast acceleration are features of the latest generation of green vehicles.

All-electric BMW i3
Gone are the days when the launch of an electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa was greeted with scepticism over issues such as range and recharging. In fact, the new Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge sold out in just four days. Therefore it's clear that South Africans are embracing EVs like never before. This being said, there are five important issues that you need to bear in mind before buying an EV: Driving an EV is just different Some electric vehicles offer one-pedal driving. The first few all-electric cars sold here required quite a specific driving style, particularly regarding braking, which...

