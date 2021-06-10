Hatchback new Honda Civic teased ahead of 24 June reveal

Charl Bosch

For now, it remains unknown as to whether the hatch will return to South Africa.

With the wraps having come off of the all-new sedan in April and the Type R being prepared for unveiling next year or in 2023, Honda has released the first teaser image of the new Civic hatch due out on 24 June.

Sporting the same fastback coupe-like silhouette as the current model instead of resembling a traditional hatch, the newcomer is set to offer more practically than its three-box sibling, but apart from the bodystyle, will remain otherwise unchanged inside and underneath the bonnet.

For North America, the hatch will be powered by the same choice of engines as the sedan, namely the normally aspirated 118kW/187Nm 2.0-litre petrol and the 132kW/240Nm 1.5-litre turbo. While both will be hooked to a CVT, Honda has confirmed that sporty US-market only Si and the Type R will come with a manual gearbox as standard.

What remains to be seen though is how the European model will differ from the US version as Honda’s Swindon Plant in the UK where the former is sourced from, closes its doors next month for good.

Despite the South African Civic being sourced from Thailand, it bears a closer resemblance to the European model in spec and look, meaning it will be heavier influenced than the Stateside derivative Honda will build at its Greensburg Plant in Indiana. Production of the sedan for the US will once take place at the Alliston Plant in Ontario, Canada.

For now, little else is known about the hatch, but with the date of reveal confirmed, expect more teaser images, specification details and more than likely leaked images to appear over the next few weeks.