BMW brings the scalpels to the X4

Charl Bosch

Local line-up will only have two models for now with the M40i being the range-topper.

Its stablemates, the X3 and X3 M Competition refreshed, BMW has afforded the X4 and X4 M Competition a similar makeover as part of their first mid-life revisions.

Like the X3, the X4, which bowed in M40i guise alongside the Competition, receives Munich’s wider new kidney grille, redesigned LED headlights with standard Matrix LEDs or optional Laser Lights, the revised M Sport package and a model exclusive colour called Piedmont Red Metallic.

Also reserved for the X4 is a restyled rear apron with flatter LED taillights, so-called free form exhaust outlets and in the case of the M40i, a model specific M grille in chrome and high gloss black, standard Orbit Grey or optional Jet Black 20-inch M light alloy wheels and the mentioned M Sport package as standard.

While carrying over the same tweaks as the X3, the X4 M Competition receives a carbon fibre reinforced plastic rear spoiler and a choice of eleven colours, including the Sao Paulo Yellow hue that debuted on the new M4.

Inside, the Live Cockpit Plus system with the 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment is standard with the upgrading to the Professional bringing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and added option of a Heads-Up Display. As with the X3, the former system boasts the 7.0 operating system, over-the-air updates, revised touch control rotary dial and the BMW Driving Assistant Professional.

Underneath the bonnet, mild-hybrid assistance has been added as standard to all bar the M40i and M Competition, but not for South Africa where the line-up of turbo-petrol and turbodiesel engines will do without added it.

For now, only two engines are mulled for local introduction; the 140kW/400Nm 2.0-litre oil-burner in the xDrive 20d and the 265kW/500Nm 3.0-litre straight-six in the M40i, both paired to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with drive going to all four corners. More derivatives, including the M Competition that now produces 375kW/650Nm, could be added later.

As with the X3, the facelift X4 will become available from the fourth quarter of this year with pricing and spec to be announced later.