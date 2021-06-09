Celebratory Shelby Super Snake slithers into South Africa

Charl Bosch

Injected with a lethal dose of aggressive looks and a supercharger, power now stands at 615 kW.

Iconic Ford tuner Shelby has released pricing for its latest Mustang based Super Snake models in celebration of what would have the 98th birthday of founder Carroll Shelby.

Now available for ordering with delivery expected later this year, both models are once again based on the top-spec Mustang GT, but fitted with the same widebody kit as the Shelby Signature Series from last year, optional Super Snake badging, a model bespoke rear spoiler and bumpers, bigger wheel arches to accommodate the 20-inch forged alloy wheels and a new rear diffuser as well as dark tinted window surrounds.

More extensive are the workings underneath where the Super Snake receives the Shelby developed braking system complete with red calipers, a new cooling system and a Borla exhaust.

The biggest difference though, apart from being offered as a cabriolet for the first time in the shape of the Speedster, is the Whipple sourced supercharger bolted to the 5.0 Coyote V8.

Further revised from usual, both the Speedster and the Super Snake coupe now produce 615 kW, which means a claimed 0-100 km/h dash of 3.5 seconds. No top speed figures were divulged.

Inside, the changes are smaller and limited to Shelby branded floor mats and door sills, a Shelby specific instrument cluster, Carroll Shelby Mustang numbering on the dashboard, official Shelby Registry documents and the late former racing driver’s signature in the engine bay.

Optional though is a weight saving interior pack that allows for amongst others, the rear seats to be removed entirely and replaced by a cross harness bar.

In total, and coinciding with Shelby’s age, only 98 versions of the Super Snake will be available priced from R1 575 400 while a more limited 25 Speedsters will be allocated with a sticker of R1 635 000.