8 Jun 2021
2:20 pm

Kyalami still on track to host 9-Hour

Third running of the modern era Kyalami 9-Hour will be held on 2-4 December.

The winning BMW M6 of last year's Kyalami 9-Hour

It seems that South African circuit racing will end this year with the staging of the Kyalami 9-Hour.

That became known this week, when the international SRO Motorsports Group, that administrates the Intercontinental GT Challenge for GT3 sports cars, made its 2021 plans public.

Kyalami 9-Hour continues

The GPX Racing Porsche 911 RSR that finished third last year.

The popular series has been decimated by Covic-19 travel and other restrictions throughout the world, which leaves it with just three events this season.

They will be the Total Energies 24-Hours of Spa on July 29-August 1, the Indianapolis 8-Hour on October 15-17, and the Kyalami 9 Hour on December 2-4. This will be great news for local enthusiasts, who will fondly recall last year’s race, won by a BMW M6 co-driven by South African racer Sheldon van der Linde.

Kyalami 9-Hour continues

The win that never was for the Honda NSX of Bertrand Baguette/Renger van der Zande and Mario Farnbacher.

It is much too early to predict anything, but who knows, by December we might be allowed spectators at Kyalami, and a larger field than the dozen cars that tackled last year’s event. Either way, it is important to keep the 9-Hour race alive, as a suitable finale to our South African circuit racing season.

Just to remind you, we enclose some works of art, taken at last year’s event by ace motorsport photographer Dave Ledbitter.

