It begins: Opel starts teasing all-new Astra

Charl Bosch

Styling follows that of the Mokka with the implementing of the Opel Vizor.

Having recently been pictured undergoing testing in Europe, Opel’s UK sister brand Vauxhall has released the first official teaser images of the eagerly awaited all-new Astra.

The first completely new model in six years, and also the first to be produced without any input from long time former parent company General Motors, the likely to be called Astra L, as already known, will ride on the same EMP2 platform as Stellantis stablemate Peugeot’s new 308 and as evident from images, feature the Opel Vizor and Compass that debuted on the Mokka last year.

Also previewed, the interior will follow the same design principle in the availability of the so-called Pure Panel made up of the single-piece digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system higher end models will get as standard.

RELATED: Next Opel Astra spied as PHEV hardware is confirmed

“The all-new Astra will open an exciting new chapter in the 41 year history of our popular compact model. We are confident that the next generation Vauxhall Astra will make a powerful impression and attract new customers to the brand, especially now Astra will be electrified for the first time,” Vauxhall MD Paul Willcox said in a statement.

Up front, the Astra’s similarities with the 308 will continue in the usage of the same range of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a first time plug-in hybrid with an all-electric model likely to follow at some stage.

Unlike the 308 though, the Astra L will receive a performance model in the shape of the returning OPC moniker, albeit with electrical assistance for a reported output of 221 kW, a far jump from the 206 kW produced by the last Astra OPC’s 2.0-litre turbo engine. For the first time since being founded by Vauxhall in 1979, all-wheel-drive will also be offered as an option.

As previously reported, the Astra is due to debut in September, but with the commencing of the teaser campaign already, expect more images and even details to be revealed over the coming weeks and months.